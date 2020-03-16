The ‘Big Brother’ Housemates Have Now Been Advised About Coronavirus

The contestants in the rebooted Big Brother sequence have last but not least been alerted about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, immediately after shelling out a great few of months staying blissfully unaware of the mild chaos happening outside the house.

Filming in Manly is now about 3 months in, and the Aussies dwelling in the purest type of social distancing isolation have been dwelling without the need of any information of the outside the house planet.

This indicates that they’ve been completely unaware of the unfolding world pandemic, the mad scramble for rest room paper and groceries, the borderline-lockdown of international locations like Italy and Spain, the cancellation of hundreds of gatherings globally, and Instagram getting awash with people receiving progressively far more and extra bored as they spend days in isolation.

A statement from the Major Brother production dwelling has reported they’re also retaining in contact with the contestants’ family members during the coronavirus pandemic.

News: The housemates have been knowledgeable about #Coronavirus

A spokesperson from Endemol Shine AU claimed: “The housemates have been brought throughout the present scenario, we are in consistent get in touch with with the family members to continue to keep all associated up to date”.#BBAU #BigBrotherAU #COVID19au pic.twitter.com/FVIPZ5T1yV

— BBAU Returns (@BBAUReturns) March 16, 2020

The clearly show has not confirmed how exactly they alerted the contestants about the coronavirus challenge, but God I’m hoping they issued the announcement via the iconic, booming, omnipresent voice of Huge Brother.

It can make sense, ideal? It’s the most fingers-off way that the exhibit can talk to the contenders in lockdown.

Luckily the exhibit hasn’t gotten to a position the place contestants are however in the dim about it and also getting to dilemma why the are living evictions are wholly deserted, like the Canadian BB residence experienced to do this week.

this bit of canadian Big Brother in which housemates have no idea why there wasn’t a are living viewers crowd at evictions. this is what has lastly tipped me around the edge pic.twitter.com/jqneBgp206

— Amitai (@taitoush) March 14, 2020

Image:

9 Community Australia

