The Big Covid-19 problem is now a series of smaller fights

Public health officials who are tackling the Covid-19 pandemic are like firefighters trying to control a big fire.

What initially appears to be a large, uncontrollable fire is ultimately, through hard work, divided into several smaller, more manageable fires.

But as firefighters try to extinguish one fire completely, they risk repeating another because resources have been diverted to fight it.

In this vein, we started with a challenge of monolithic coronavirus with an unpredictable trajectory.

Thanks to the various measures put in place to limit the spread of the disease, we can now see that what was once a single problem has become a set of different but more modest challenges.

For example, we had a problem with cases imported from Covid-19, but with travel restrictions that have now decreased in importance.

From the start, we have clearly had a problem with the spread of infection in hospitals. Hundreds of staff have been infected and hundreds have been forced to isolate themselves through contact with cases. This in turn put the rest of the staff under pressure.

But only a quarter of these cases among health workers are due to transmission between workers and patients. The rest have caught the disease as everyone has, through community transmission or travel abroad.

This means that restrictive measures imposed on everyone and reducing travel abroad will positively reduce cases among health workers and the rest of the population.

As for the transmission between staff and patients, this is largely due to the fact that staff were not sufficiently protected against infection during interactions with patients. It’s not just protective gear; it also concerns the remoteness and hygiene of the hands.

At present, awareness of the dangers of transmission of the virus from symptomless patients or from surfaces is much higher than a month ago. Again, the number of cases occurring this way is expected to decrease over time. Mater Hospital in Dublin, for example, has suffered relatively few infections among staff thanks to strict personal protective equipment and patient cohort policies.

Clusters account for about one fifth of confirmed cases and are increasingly occurring in residential facilities such as nursing homes, hospitals, residential facilities and community hospitals / long-term units.

This is bad because many of the residents are elderly or have underlying conditions. As a result, we will have more deaths.

However, residents outside of hospitals are generally not mobile and are unlikely to transmit the disease further. Common sense suggests that a closer look at staff movements and practices in these institutions will yield results.

Unlike problems in residential settings, public health officials have found only four clusters which they classify as community outbreaks and only a small number in workplaces, pubs and hotels.

It is clear from international evidence at this point that social distancing works as a mechanism to slow the spread of this virus.

Likewise, it is clear that widespread support for the social distancing measures implemented in Ireland has helped to curb the spread of the disease here.

We have seen the growth rate of new cases drop from 33% per day to less than 10% since the introduction of the restrictions. Counting new cases is an unreliable measure given its link to the amount of testing done and the problems that have arisen in this area, but at least it is comforting that the trend is in the right direction.

A better way is to count ICU admissions. However, the published figures for admissions to intensive care units (ICU) have been few so far; everything indicates that this number has stabilized after crossing the 138 mark.

Another way to measure our progress is to count deaths. They reached 22 last Friday, but the totals for the last three days have been lower. Although it is difficult with such small numbers to start plotting, there is still no sign of an exponential increase in deaths, despite the problems in nursing homes where the population older and more exposed is threatened.

So where does this take us? Well, we know that the big problem is now a series of small problems. We know where there are a lot of problems. One caveat: the lack of general tests means there could be some nasty surprises there that we haven’t yet found.

On Tuesday, American researchers estimated that Ireland had already surpassed its peak in ICU admissions and deaths, a discovery that could surprise many. So far, our own national public health emergency team has kept its projections close to its chest. Perhaps, at the start of this crisis, he didn’t want to scare people; now he may not want to be complacent.

The public health emergency team has also modeled the economic impact of the national closure versus the health benefits, but again, has yet to release its findings.

We don’t need a forecaster to tell us how important this impact is, but we need a roadmap to reduce it – especially if other trends point in the right direction.