The Big Lebowski Spinoff is coming

Jesus is ready to roll and bowl again. A few years ago, John Turturro wrote and directed a spinoff from Big Lebowski about his iconic character, “Jesus.” Turturro shot the film three years ago and from what I heard it is a very dark comedy and not particularly commercial.

Jesus Rolls may be sitting on the shelf for some reason, but eventually he comes next month.

Jesus Rolls Teaser

Turturro found his sleep in Bertrand Blier’s French film Going Places, adapted from his novel “Les valseuses”. It’s a story of road trips, with Turturro hitting the road as Jesus with a few friends with him.

During Jesus’ journey, Turturro will share the screen with colleagues Bobby Cannavale, Susan Sarandon, Jon Hamm, Audrey Tautou and Christopher Walken.

The film premiered at the Roman Film Festival last year, where the few reviews that came out were not very positive. However, the forecast is high at some angles. It’s a spinoff of The Big Lebowski afterall, one of the greatest comedies of all time.

If Turturro captures any of the magic he brought to the Coen Brothers movie as a bowler with a criminal record called “The Jesus”, then at least The Jesus Rolls will have some laughs.

The Coen brothers are not involved in the comedy at all. They don’t show, they don’t produce or anything else. Joel and Ethan Coen, however, gave Turturro their wish.

Filmmakers have never made a sequel or spin-off themselves, and funny enough, they are not as fond of Big Lebowski as the rest of the world. They once said that their love gets puzzleed for a while, but again, it’s the Coens and they are average in interviews.

The actor couldn’t have made the film if he didn’t sign it, as he told Indiewire:

“I showed it to Joel and Ethan and they said, ‘Yeah, that’s the right (way to go). Just like when we did ‘The Big Lebowski’, it must be his thing. They are my friends, close friends and they were supportive when I said I wanted to explore this character more. They said, you have to do it because we don’t! “

Turturro had to get permission from Universal Studios, which was harder than getting Coens to sign. It was a more complicated process, with Turturro being forced not to kill the virtual character. Turtouro agreed.

John Turturro: Director

We all know that Turturro is one of the best actors around. Apparently, he has put magic on film with the Coen brothers over time, especially with Jesus. No other character in the cinema resembles Jesus. The character is in good hands with writer-director John Turturro, who wrote and directed a mediocre hit a few years ago with Fading Gigolo, who co-starred with Woody Allen. It received the most recognized of all Turturro’s guiding efforts, but Romance & Cigarettes is where it stands.

The 2005 musical is an amazingly fancy, exciting vision from Turturro with such playful characters and musical numbers. Years from now, don’t be surprised if the movie gets to worship. It’s such a colorful and fantastic musical, flaws and all, with a stellar cast.

If you want to watch Christopher Walken, Susan Sarandon, and James Ganolfini live and sing and dance in a comically elegant comedy, watch Romance & Cigarettes. It’s enjoyable.

The Summary for Jesus

Jesus is rolling. A few hours after his release from prison, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) mates with his colleagues Petey (Bobby Cannavale) and Maria (Audrey Tautou) and embarks on a freelance cycling of petty crime and romance.

Jesus Rolls opens in theaters on February 28.