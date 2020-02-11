The Big Moon announces O2 Forum Kentish Town on UK tour – How to get tickets

The Big Moon announced a major UK tour in late 2020.

This includes a performance at the O2 Forum Kentish Town on October 30.

This will be in support of their second album “Walking Like We Do” which was released in January.

The LP features singles ‘It’s Easy Then’, ‘Your Light’ and ‘Take A Piece’ and became their first to reach the top 20 on the British album charts.

It follows on from their groundbreaking debut album Love in the 4th Dimension, which was nominated for the coveted Mercury Music Prize.

They will be leaving on a sold-out tour in March, including a date in Oslo, Hackney as part of Annie Mac’s AMP London series.

The group will also support Kings of Leon during their huge show at Finsbury Park and play Boardmasters and Neighborhood Weekender.

Their October tour stops in Sheffield, Manchester, Cardiff and Birmingham.

You can find out how to get tickets below.

How to get tickets

They will be on general sale at 10 a.m. on Friday 14 February via seetickets.com.

Tickets are priced at £ 17.50 plus booking costs.

Tour dates

October 21 – Sheffield, The Leadmill

October 24 – Manchester, Academy 2

October 27 – Cardiff, Tramshed

October 28 – Birmingham, O2 Institute

October 30 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

