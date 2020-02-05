The big moon

O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

February 3, 2020

The dazzling four-piece delivers an extraordinary support show in Manchester.



“I’m a loser for you,” said Juliette Jackson of The Big Moon during their opening song, from the stellar debut of 2017 Love in the first dimension. By the end of the evening, the crowded Victoria Warehouse crowd had been sucked into the strange and wonderful world of the group.

Peppered with songs from the sensational second album of the quartet, Walk like we do, the band gave a master class in warming up a crowd. There were certainly a number of converts by the time the last few tones of the euphoria Your light danced its way through the concert hall.

The set was dizzy and hectic, the kind that makes blood pump and flush away the stress of the day. “I feel a bit sick, so you have to help me with this,” Juliette explains before she starts Cupid – an appropriate Valentine’s part of their first album.

Sprinkled with surprises, the raw reproduction of the band from that of Fat Boy Slim Praise you went into a storm and continued their tradition of beating belt covers on their sets (previously, an excellent guitar-heavy version of Madonna’s Beautiful stranger).

If you don’t pay attention, you might think that The Big Moon was the most important event. They weren’t the main act of the night (that honor went to the Bombay Bicycle Club back-in-action), but you’d be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t think she deserved to be.

You can find The Big Moon on Twitter and Facebook.

All words by James Lowther. More writing from James about Louder Than War can be found in his author’s archive.

Photo credit – Pooneh Ghana with Chuff Media

Related