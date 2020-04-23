The Big Night In BBC was happy only with the racist return of Britain

In the case of the Frenchman, Dawn is something extremely encouraging. So is Davina McCall. And Matt Baker Hell, in this scary time, even Gary Barlow feels like mummification. That’s why, as all of these celebrities gather tonight in the lovely Big Night In the BBC siege, a joint effort by children in need and a sense of humor to raise money for the pandemic virus.

It is difficult to examine a very torturous, very traumatic and lost and at the same time very sincere thing with the general spirit. “A lot of celebrities are on TV,” sang David Williams as Dennis’ own little English characters. They are not as funny as natural. But it doesn’t really matter, because it’s all about charity. “I will return to that brutal British alliance later, but for now, I will try that last part.

From Vicky Daley to Catherine Tate on a trip, there’s plenty to offer in the three-hour marathon tonight – hosted by McCall, Baker and Lenny Henry, all two meters apart. Before the Zoe Ball takes its place, McCall is only there for an hour, but he finds time to break his tears at least three times. Being fair is just about counting my cries. Even a precise boogie dancing to Lapa’s “physical” is strangely emotional.

If you like Miranda Hart’s sweet and pleasant comedy brand, it works like a webcam. “Remember, if you’re trying, it’s okay if you’re bored, if you’re bored it’s okay, if it’s not good,” he tells Miranda after a musical engagement with all the actors in the BBC television movie. be kind.” Most comedy episodes end tonight. Except for Britain, which ends in a racist note. But again, back to that.

The Frenchman Sahar revives a dog collar once again for a little revival and a double revival. It will always be difficult to scare the enchanting magic of the popular French woman of the nineties, who follows her unusual style and strange gatherings. Over the years, it has returned sporadically and with mixed results – but since 2014, three of its esteemed cast members, Emma Chambers, John Bluthal (Frank Doddering) and Roger Lloyd Pack (Farmer Alone), have returned. There are a few important things that the French do alone – “I suggested you go to a WALK in the woods, so there’s a group of old men who have literally taken my line.” “They can stop doing this right away” – and for a moment the two halves of the chocolate egg on his chest are depressing. But without Geraldine’s groups, it’s not exactly the same.

There are many moments between them. Your grandson reads his happy birthday. Three people expose themselves to DIY haircuts. Greg James calls the “countdown of virus viruses” inappropriate. The load from the sports cycle rotates 10 times in circles and then kicks a ball / scores a goal / plays a golf shot. Sting abuses us, “Don’t be like this, don’t be like that, don’t be like that together.” Oh, and the British Chancellor, Rishi Sanak, has confirmed that the government is in line with the donations we are making. Everything is fine and good, until 20 minutes later when part of the food banks – during which it is stated that “demand for food has declined from the past” – reminds us of the brutal actions of the government. Anyway, here’s Katherine Tate.

In fact, I have to admit that Tate is my favorite skate at night. The comedian repeats his role as a Lorraine schoolboy, but Lorraine’s favorite, while David Tennant shows up as a teacher trying to turn him into a zoom lesson. “You’re so close, sir, you have to be two meters away from your computer,” he tells her. “You can be asymptomatic.” “I’m not asymptomatic,” he says. “Are you Chris White? Are you? Are you Chris Whitty?” When he tells her that his grades are going downhill, he stands back, “Just try” to level the curve. Flatten. “

What a lovely idea to hire doctors who have past and present doctors – Judy Whitaker, Matt Smith, David Tennant, Colin Baker, Paul McGann and all – to praise our more earthly admirers. “Never give up and never give up,” they tell us. We are at our best when we work together. Tonight, we are all gathered for one important reason – praise, greetings, and respect from special physicians, nurses, and all those who work on the front lines of the NHS and our care homes and homes. Thanks.”

Like all financial aid for children in need and relief humor, there are some very serious moments. A boy with severe autism is trying to cope with the fear that his father will be infected with the virus. Contact with internal abuse of hotlines is increasing. “We get 10 percent of the story,” says a police officer who dials 999 for fear of his life. “But they have to live with another 90 percent.” Watching your passivity surprises us and reminds us to actually donate. There are also regular sections that praise the great corporations – sorry, “friends” – like HSBC, Apple and Barclays, the latter They have invested around میلیارد 100 billion in fossil fuels since 2016.

Next, Stephen Farr, Lord of the Rings, brings his character to life from the popular black historical comedy Black Ladder. Prince William gets into this one, and jokes, isn’t it wearing pants? The future king of England may not be able to function, and the monarchy may be an antique monument that supports a fundamentally unjust society, but Will is a good sport.

There is also a great travel version. “Did you receive this phone call from Richard Curtis?” He asks Steve Kogan via Skype. “I haven’t done that, because it always wants something,” says Rob Brion. “It’s always asked, can you do this for Relief or Sport Relief or something else.” “If he hung up, it would be ‘relief.’

Now, I have to admit, it made me happy to see little England in cultural vocabulary over the past decade. Not only because I was called a friend, classmate, or even a doctor, Vicky, as a teenager, but also because the comedy brand David Walayams and Matt Lucas were quite unpleasant, racist, powerful, and aligned. So my heart sank when Ball announces the return of “all the characters of your favorite devil.”

And somehow, all of them are even more terrifying when they aren’t remodeled with the right makeup and clothes, but with bits and pieces. Instead of wigs, there are toilet roll tubes. Wikileaks hair is made of something that looks like spaghetti. Andy, a mentally handicapped wheelchair played by Lucas, has ribbons hanging from both sides of his head. “Do you want tea?” He asks his caretaker Lou (Williams). Funny “bat”! Emily and Florence, two completely humorous women (whom I can’t stress enough about), reassuring unconvincing women. “I’m a lady!” “I’m a lady too, but I’m not sure we have to do it anymore.” You can say it again. The horror show ended with Walliams as Maggie J. Blackmore, a member of the Women’s Institute, and ate a “enjoyable” cake that someone had left on the doorstep. “Yes, that Gupta lady was very good,” says Luke as Judy. Maggie quickly vomits all over Judy. Yes, they still do.

After that deprivation, the night is approached by celebrities hosted by Gary Barlow performing “Singing.” And I’m not saying a word against it. In comparison, it’s a great pleasure to spend a warm, busy night.

(Tags) Features