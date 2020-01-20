The biggest challenge of baseball is how to control evolving technology

Baseball cheating has driven the wind off of anyone who believed that garbage cans were intended solely for waste.

Three managers no longer have a job and the legitimacy of finally one World Series title is at stake after the Major League Baseball investigation into stealing characters.

But no matter how ugly the scandal is, cheating isn’t even the biggest problem of baseball. It is technology and how to use and control it.

MLB discovered that the Astros in 2017 had stolen the signs of the catchers with a midfield camera that was connected to a monitor in the dugout in Houston. Someone would look at the monitor and use a bat to hit a trash can to warn the batter when a breaker ball would come. No clattering meant a fastball was on its way.

This cannot be emphasized enough: the Astros hit a garbage can with a bat to pass on information to the batters. You can’t get more rudimentary than that. It is about as advanced as the use of two cans and a tight string to communicate. So even though baseball commissioner Rob Manfred can pat himself on the back because he is a law-and-order sheriff, he must know that it was only the clumsiness of some Watergate-like burglars that uncovered the scam.

Because technology is won every day, it is hard to believe that other teams do not use more sophisticated methods to cheat. And it’s hard to believe that MLB will ever catch up.

The solution to the immediate problem? No matter how simplistic the Astros’ cheating method was, it is no simpler than a catcher who uses the fingers of his right hand to tell a pitcher which pitch to throw next. Think about that. It is 2020, and a sport that spends millions and millions of dollars to explore opponents, identify trends, and crunch numbers still has a catcher who uses his fingers like a toddler who counts to five manually.

Is there no technology that can pass the pitch request from a catcher to the pitcher’s ear? NFL teams send games via radio receivers in quarterback helmets. A similar system would rid MLB of its sign-posting problem – at least until teams figure out how to steal the radio signal.

Therein lies the problem of a sport caught between its agricultural roots and a modern world that is connected to the limit. Just as drug players in sports are always ahead of drug testers, technology will always win. One day in the distant future, a pitcher will ask his arm to throw a curveball, and it will answer, “I’m sorry, Dave. I’m afraid I can’t do that.”

But now? There is still a strange battle going on.

Baseball uses the Ivy League brain to find new ways to take advantage of the opponent’s weaknesses, but it is terribly behind time in other areas. Is there anything crazier in sports than the signs of a third baseball coach? It’s like watching a game of charades. Two words. First word. Sounds like … you seem to flip flippers like a seal. Sound like a seal? Steal? Would the word steal? Yes? Yay! OK, second word. Why do you keep blinking two fingers? I know it’s the second word. Do you want to steal peace? Steal peace? That is not logical. Two steals? Wait! Steal second! The first man is going to steal second and I should not swing! Of course!”

Again, is there no technology that could take the place of a communication system dating back to the 19th century? I would like to think that it is.

We will see a pause in stealing signs for a while, as team officers make it clear to managers and players that they don’t want to lose jobs and set up plectrums about another cheating scandal.

But human nature is always looking for a shortcut, especially if it involves a huge pile of money. The defenders of baseball call it ‘gamesmanship’. That is a pure word for cheating. If stealing the catchers’ signs to gain an advantage is gamesmanship, then a syringe of steroids will also be in your thigh.

Baseball is already on its way to robotic referees. Analyzes generated by computer tell managers which setup to use. With high-tech cameras, teams can see everything their opponents do, and as we learn, not everything is legal.

I don’t know where technology will bring the game, only that baseball will look very different when it arrives. After electric guitars became popular in the 1950s, music was never the same again. That is how this is going to be, in prosperity and adversity.

There will always be cheaters in baseball. In the past, they wore baseball uniforms and recorded their hacks. In the future, computer wonders with baseball caps will do hacking backwards in dark rooms. Winning is a habit, success is a choice and technology is an enemy.