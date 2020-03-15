The biggest daily jump in cases where heightened concern intensifies – news from India

New Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in India rose to 107, with 23 more tested for infection positive on Sunday as the country recorded the biggest one-day jump since the day before, with central and state governments stepping up to avoid transmitting the community from the epidemic.

At least four people – two in Maharashtra and one each in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh – have been diagnosed in preliminary tests which, if confirmed, will carry the total infections to 111 in the country.

Experts have warned earlier that the number of cases in the country is likely to increase as authorities closely monitor at least 4,000 people who have come in contact with the infected. About 45,000 more are under community surveillance and this figure is expected to increase once more patients are confirmed.

Experts say that if stricter preventative blocking is not done in the country, the public health system could struggle with an exponential jump in patient numbers. Among other measures, they called for aggressive testing to prevent lethal infection, pointing out that the current capacity for screening people may prove inadequate in the event of a rapid increase in infections, even as “distancing alone” remains crucial.

“Social distance is one of the best known measures to reduce the transmission of viruses. The virus is transmitted by respiratory droplets … By maintaining distance, we can reduce the transmission of the virus, ‘World Health Organization (WHO) director Poonam Khetrapal Singh of the Southeast Asia region told Hindustan Times.

Maharashtra, which reported 17 new infections on Sunday, now has the highest Covid-19 cases in the country at 31. Following is Kerala, which recorded three new cases on Sunday, with a total of 22. The remaining new Covid -19 cases reported is in Telangana (2) and Rajasthan (1).

Union Health Ministry special secretary Sanjeeva Kumar said: “Twenty new cases have been detected since the last update … there are now 107 confirmed cases of coronaviruses in the country.”

In India, there has been a rapid increase in infections in the first two weeks of this month, which is over 35 times more than March 1, when there were only three confirmed cases in the country. Events prompted the Union government to declare Covid-19 a “reported disaster” on Saturday to release resources and resources to combat the contagion that the World Health Organization (WHO) has called a pandemic.

The outbreak, which infected more than 160,000 people and killed at least 6,000 globally, originated in China late last year, but quickly spread to at least 142 countries and areas. The epicenter of the contagion has since shifted to Europe, with Italy leading the way for the spread of the virus and recording the second highest number of deaths (at least 1800) and cases (more than 21,000) after China. Iran and South Korea remain the hardest hit countries.

Although most patients in India appear to be infected with the disease in foreign countries, the authorities are working on a war footing to avoid transmitting Covid-19 to the community, which was one of the main reasons for the rapid spread of the disease in Italy, Iran and South Korea. On Sunday, the Indian biomedical research body Apex, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), launched a second set of random sample tests to track the outbreak in the country.

The 107 confirmed cases in India include 17 foreigners – 16 Italian tourists and a Canadian national – and two deaths in Delhi and Karnataka.

In Maharashtra, 15 people in Pune have been diagnosed with the disease, five in the financial capital of Mumbai, four in Nagpur, two in Yavatmal and one each in Thane, Kalyan, Kamothe, Navi Mumbai and Ahmednagar. Two other cases – in Pune and Aurangabad – have yet to be confirmed, state officials said.

With state laws activating special powers in quarantine and imposing a lockdown among other measures, Mumbai police on Sunday called for Article 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to prohibit tour operators from holding any rallies until March 31. considering similar measures to limit the spread of the virus.

Several states, including Assam, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu, on Sunday ordered the closure of schools and public spaces such as cinemas and shopping malls.

India has already suspended most of its visas for the country and closed many land borders with neighboring countries in a broad attempt to combat the epidemic.

Extending the restrictions, the Center suspended the journey from Kartarpur Corridor from midnight on Sunday to make a pilgrimage to Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. Furthermore, it prohibited the movement of all travelers to a neighboring country across international border points.

On Sunday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan reviewed the suppression measures taken by states and territories of the Union and directed officials to increase the capacity of the emergency services to respond to people’s inquiries, the statement said.

The government also asked Indian nationals to avoid all irrelevant travel abroad and advised all incoming international travelers to monitor their health and consider self-isolation as a precaution.

Several countries have banned mass gatherings, canceled or delayed sporting events because medical experts around the world have urged people to practice “social distance”. France and Spain joined Italy on Sunday by stalling tens of millions of people, Australia ordered self-isolation of arriving aliens and other countries extended entry bans as the world sought to curb the spread of the virus.

