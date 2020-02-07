The biggest differences with the NFL, including overtime, kicking off and more – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML29e41690207fa6a9f39654250afed61f11%

% MINIFYHTML29e41690207fa6a9f39654250afed61f12%

The 2020 XFL season starts on February 8, about a week after the Super Bowl.

% MINIFYHTML29e41690207fa6a9f39654250afed61f13 %% MINIFYHTML29e41690207fa6a9f39654250afed61f14%

So if you want some extra football after the NFL season, you might want to tune into the XFL to see what it’s all about. But although the XFL is a football competition, the rules differ greatly from the NFL. The competition announced its rules at the beginning of January and there are several important differences between the two football leagues.

% MINIFYHTML29e41690207fa6a9f39654250afed61f15%

% MINIFYHTML29e41690207fa6a9f39654250afed61f16%

“What we did was listen to the fans,” XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck said in a statement. “And what they told us is that they love this game, but that they would like it a little faster and with a little more excitement. They thought there was too much free time. We tried to listen to what they did. They don’t want to do it either. They didn’t want tricks or things that were not authentic. They also didn’t want to be complicit in the safety of the players. So we wanted to play a great game and do a little better. “

The XFL does not completely change the sport, but there are some notable rules that we will indicate, which we will see below.

MORE: XFL lists Full calendar for 2020

The first stages and XFL distance are radically different.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKk_FMeZgpo (/ embed)

You can read about all the specific kickoff rules on the XFL website, but the most important thing is to know that players cannot move until the player has recovered the ball. Similarly, in the openings, the “knockout team cannot throw past the scrim line until the ball is kicked.” The XFL rulebook is designed in such a way that the kick-off and point returns are encouraged.

If you’ve seen NFL games in recent years, you know it’s extremely annoying when the broadcast goes to the commercial after a touchdown, returns to show a first kick and a touchback, and then returns to the commercial before the offensive. begins. . .

The NFL has recently changed its rules to encourage touchbacks because the first kicks are dangerous. But the way XFL set it up should be safer.

“In college football, kicking off is only 6% of the movements, but they lead to 21% of concussions,” the XFL explains. “To eliminate kick-off security issues, the NCAA and NFL created more touchback capabilities. The increase in touchbacks naturally leads to less return, which means less significant movements. The change of rules proposed by the XFL will encourage more kicks while playing less dangerous by eliminating the 30-yard sprint until the collision. “

POWER CLASSIFICATION: The best and worst lists of XFL arranged according to observation capacity

Scores after touchdowns

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CbAQiMLyz7U (/ embed)

Just like the now-lost Alliance of American Football (AAF), the XFL does not set field goals to get extra points. Instead, they have a three-level point system for teams that follow touchdowns. It is actually very simple and falls apart as such:

1 point: Make a play of the 2-yard line

Make a play of the 2-yard line 2 points: Make a play from the 5-yard line

Make a play from the 5-yard line 3 points: Make a play of the 10-yard line

Kick points are not allowed. If the defense returns a rotation, they get all the points the attacking team was looking for.

This change of rules makes things fun because it means that an 18-point game only has two possessions. We can also get many special game designs from coaches who make games that work for short distances. We saw a lot of these in the AAF with increasingly creative teams after their touchdowns.

MORE: Ranking of the best and worst names and logos of the XFL 2020 team

The overtime rules are completely new

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qs7jzLrnkk (/ embed)

A major complaint about the current NFL overtime system is that it can end without both teams hitting the ball. The NFL has made changes to the rules to make it a little fairer, but sometimes it is only necessary for a team to win a toss and essentially win the game.

The XFL has a really unique overtime system, unlike anything we’ve seen in football. This is how the competition explains it:

Overtime will consist of 5 “rounds, quot;, organized in alternative games with one game, as is customary with NHL shootings or MLS penalties. A” round, quot; will consist of an offensive game per team. Each possession starts on the opponent’s 5-yard line and the attacking team has one game to score. The team with the most points after 5 rounds is the winner.

If a team is eliminated mathematically early (because a team scores in the first three moves and keeps the opponent scoreless), it is not necessary to play the five rounds. And if the score is the same after five rounds, it suddenly dies until one team scores and the other not in one round.

There are many ways that this is visually better than the NFL system, but as the competition explains: “Thanks to the extra time from XFL, both teams can play the attack in less than 10 minutes and always have a winner, quot Overtime in the XFL is a fast attacking show that always results in a winner, what do you dislike?

Minor changes to the rules

Overtime, kick-off / point and the point after touchdowns are the most striking changes that should be known about the XFL. But there are many other smaller things to distinguish from the NFL. The complete set of rules can be viewed on the XFL website, but we will list some that may interest you.

Double pass: “If a team completes a forward pass behind the scrim line, that team may throw a second forward pass as long as the ball has never crossed the scrim line … Once the ball has passed the scrim line, forward passages are not allowed. “This is something that is not allowed in NFL or college football, so it can lead to some interesting game designs. But in general it is a fairly small rule that we would expect only a few times during the season.

Game block much faster: The XFL has a 25-second game clock compared to the 40-second NFL game clock. A 15-second difference may not seem that much, but this change will certainly be felt in the field. Expect a much faster pace, as teams must hurry to make their game calls. However, something to keep in mind is that the NFL clock starts as soon as the game ends and the XFL clock starts as soon as the ball is seen to play.

Return period: During the 2-minute warning (the last two minutes of the second and fourth quarters), there are some adjustments so that the teams have more time to return, therefore, “return period, quot; from the XFL,” In that plays end on the playing field, the game clock stops until the ball is seen and 5 seconds have passed from the game clock. “This means that a team cannot use the clock until there is only one minute left (assuming the opponent’s team has no waiting times.) In the NFL, a team can run out of time with two more minutes.

Run game clock: “The game clock runs outside the last 2 minutes of each half after incomplete games and beyond the limits.” This will take some time to get used to football fans, but the goal is to make the games work as quickly as possible.

The teams have two waiting times in half instead of three: A different pace of game change, less downtime is equal to faster games.

Players only need one foot instead of two: AndIn addition, another game rhythm rule facilitates catch determination, leading to faster revisions.