The biggest liquidity challenges for banks in real time

The possibilities for faster and real-time payments in the global financial services sector continue to grow, and consumers are not the only beneficiaries of this trend. Companies are also beginning to explore real-time transaction opportunities in areas such as payroll and in-house payments.

The acceleration of monetary movements is likely to have a significant impact on the way organizations of all kinds – especially banks and financial institutions – handle liquidity. Indeed, faster payments can support banks’ need for cash if it needs to be done in time. In a recent conversation with PYMNTS, Pete McIntyre, director of Planixs Financial Services, said that the trend towards real-time payments and real-time liquidity management is not only a difficult success, but also brings new challenges for treasurers of financial institutions.

“The challenge for the Treasury Manager is to understand where all the cash is in different markets and time zones around the world,” he said. “Where’s your money right now and is it in the right place?”

For larger, multinational and older institutions, decade-long infrastructures and isolated systems make it extremely difficult to aggregate cash register data in real time. However, cash never stagnates, and as money moves faster, it becomes more and more important to get this data when you need it.

Inflows and outflows

McIntyre said that managing and accessing external transaction information can be much easier for a financial institution in many ways. Incoming data via SWIFT messages and Fedwires enable a bank to call up data for every deposit and withdrawal and to get a clear picture of the current status of payment flows.

When FIs are entrusted with managing their internal operations data and their own future cash movements, they may experience frictional losses.

“Getting an overview of what’s actually going on is much easier than trying to see what is expected because the answer is in your internal systems,” said McIntyre, adding that unlocking data from internal system silos can limit this visibility. “For a company that has been around for some time, there are so many different architectures in which this data resides that it is consolidated in one place. So you can say,” I know what’s going on in Canada today Dollar is supposed to impact. “can be the biggest challenge.”

However, this insight is the key to liquidity management, especially in a cross-border context. Understanding where cash is today is important to know where to go tomorrow and in what currency.

Real-time predictability

In any case, financial institutions can manage liquidity more effectively with on-demand access to cash data that arrives, goes out and moves. With the help of real-time payment functions, these financial institutions can transfer money to the appropriate places more efficiently.

At the same time, faster payments pose a new challenge for bank liquidity management, as it is difficult for these institutions to predict future liquidity positions.

“Knowing in advance when to make transactions will make life easier,” said McIntyre. “You know everything that’s supposed to happen today because it was closed in advance. It becomes more difficult if your payment activity depends on what your customers do.”

For example, in a retail banking business, a bank may not be able to predict that one of its customers will withdraw $ 100 from an account at a particular time on a particular day. When transactions are processed in real time, it is not easy to achieve this transaction with the appropriate liquidity adjustment.

“Although the bank is aware of this transaction and is being processed immediately, it knew nothing about it a minute ago,” added McIntyre. “The challenge is to predict what will happen to bank clearing accounts if a customer cannot be pre-informed of outgoing payments or funds received.”

Historical data are increasingly crucial for understanding future activities. Treasurers of companies that rely on up-to-date data to understand and manage liquidity find that previous information on the movements of money can provide more accurate predictions of what bank customers are doing with their own resources in order to be more effective Prepare liquidity highs, lows and more efficient use of available cash.

There is no doubt that real-time payments affect bank treasurers’ liquidity management strategies. Faster payments can support financial institutions’ need for faster global cash transportation, but they can also affect their ability to understand current (and future) cash positions.

McIntyre believes that large companies and their treasury teams will take advantage of these new hurdles and opportunities in their own liquidity management initiatives as real-time becomes the standard for doing business.

While unlocking and merging real-time data from silos is certainly a major hurdle for banks and businesses, businesses may face an even greater challenge.

“It’s probably less about technology than using the data to analyze it,” said McIntyre. “It’s more about the sluggishness common in large companies to do something different.”

