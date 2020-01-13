The biggest loser is behind

Loading...

The “Biggest Loser”, a real weight loss fight, returns to television January 28 on the US network.

The conflict

The show was originally aired on NBC from 2004 to 2016. It died in the air amid criticism of unhealthy weight loss practices. The contestants claim they were drugs to lose more weight and that one contestant called it “the biggest mistake of her life”.

The controversy was not particularly bizarre. The whole premise of the show was based on rapid and dramatic weight loss and public freezing. It was a toxic affair that had to be a nightmare for the contestants.

Jillian Michaels was one of the show’s original trainers and is still in the news to make awesome comments on other people’s bodies. It lends a certain degree of credibility to claims that trainers are constantly fatiguing competitors, isn’t it?

It’s back

Now, a few years later, the “biggest loser” is back, but with some changes. Instead of deciding the vote by the group that lost the most weight, there will be no debate. Anyone who loses the least weight each week will go home.

So the real question is the will to solve the problem with the “Biggest Loser”? Of course not. If anything, this pushes the contestants to lose more weight faster. It does nothing to change the toxic culture that surrounds its performance and condition. The whole thing is still a disgusting way to discourage fat people for fun. Obviously I won’t be watching.

There is only one thing the US could do to really determine the “biggest loser.” They could take the show off the air and replace it with something that prioritizes happiness and inner wellbeing instead of some arbitrary social idea of ​​beauty, and health.