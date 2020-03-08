The biggest obstacle to US coronavirus response: Lack of testing

Coronavirus is spreading in the United States. At least, we think it is. This is difficult to say because despite the wall-to-wall news coverage of the epidemic and many confirmed cases in the US, testing for the virus is very tough right now. And it is worrying for many reasons.

Someone will think that if you are ill and suspect that you are probably carrying the Kvid-1 virus, medical professionals will rush to check on you so that you will not spread the disease any more, but in most cases it has not happened in the country. These include the state of Washington, which saw the highest number of coronary artery deaths since the outbreak in the United States. Nevertheless, it is going to be incredibly difficult to test in Washington. Just look at these reactions from MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Twitter.

I’m an ER nurse. The answer is no. No CVID 19 test is available for ER physicians. The @UWVirology Lab is open for testing only. We are totally dependent on the CDC for testing until it goes away.

– Nurse_Adriana #RightMatters (@AdrianaBug4) March 6, 2020

A nurse practitioner here in Seattle. We cannot order tests at this time. Only those who are taking PPL tests are those of us who refer to the ER (meaning they need urgent medical care) and have only been tested in specific ERs until yesterday.

– Matty Sadder (@ matty_sadar) March 6, 2020

Not in Oregon. We cannot order tests. If the pneumonia suffers, the county says no it’s a mess.

– dissatisfied carmudgeon (@ dissatisfied factor1) March 6, 2020

Why? The Virology Lab at the University of Washington has the capacity to conduct thousands of tests a day, but recently received a permit from the FDA to begin testing, but they have nowhere to go. This is happening all over the country. Labs are ready, people are sick but not being tested. The Centers for Disease Control was promising that a million people would be tested later this week, with only 5 being tested in the United States.

If anyone is to blame here, it is the FDA, which controls what can be examined, and more importantly, the CDC. The CDC sent the preliminary test kits in February, but they were corrupted. Since then, regulations and recommendations for examining only certain people have led to delays and confusion. However most frightening, the CDC simply is not getting testing kits to the public. This is unlike other countries that have undergone extensive testing.

In California, which has huge potential to test and many potential cases, there is chaos. There are thousands of people with symptoms or who were potentially exposed, yet only a few hundred have actually been tested.

The implications of this failure are huge. When the test finally spreads, many tests are more likely to return positive, and it will suddenly appear as a spike in the case. In reality, it will be a spike in the diagnosis. Failure to test broadly means that we will not have accurate information about disease mortality and treatment.

But most of all, these failures are denying the public treatment providers and the authorities the information they need to contain this virus and respond to it. If we do not know who is there or where we are, we will be terrified. If no one is tested, they can spread the virus more easily or not be treated properly until they are at death’s door.

This is another major failure by the current organization to respond to this crisis. This is not surprising, but it is still incredibly frustrating and scary ary

(Through the door)

