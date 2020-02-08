The biggest questions about the new corona virus and what we know so far

There are so many unknowns about the novel corona virus that have triggered unprecedented quarantine efforts, dangerous conspiracy theories, and global alarms. Much of what we know about coronavirus comes from those we’ve looked at previously – from deadly global health threats like severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) to versions that cause colds. New information is added daily, but here’s what we know so far about the respiratory virus, which by February 7, infected over 31,000 people and killed at least 630 people.

How deadly is the new corona virus?

The good news is that health officials say the new coronavirus is less deadly than SARS, which killed about 10 percent of the people who were infected during the 2002 outbreak. However, an urgent question must be answered as soon as possible: how much less deadly is it? About 2 percent of the reported cases were fatal, but many experts say the mortality rate could be lower.

This is because at the start of an outbreak, minor illnesses may not be reported. If only people with serious illnesses – who die more often – seek help and are classified as ill, the virus will appear much more deadly than it actually is due to the myriad of people with milder symptoms.

“The first question is, what is the real burden of infection? We don’t understand the true burden of mild illness,” said Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “How widespread does this spread in the community, which is unknown to everyone and suffers from flu and cold?”

At the start of the outbreak, an expert estimated that 100,000 were already ill, despite the fact that 2,000 cases had been reported.

It is vital to understand how deadly the disease is and how many people actually have it in order to develop a response to public health and to prepare hospitals and the healthcare system around the world.

How easily does it spread?

The bad news is that the new coronavirus spreads much more easily than SARS and instead resembles other coronaviruses that cause cold symptoms, said Adalja.

A virus that can spread fairly easily – and may already be fairly widespread – is a major public health challenge.

“To make matters more complicated, we don’t know who is likely to spread the virus,” said Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. “Are they the ones with more serious respiratory infections or cough, or are they the ones who are just as likely to have mild symptoms that they spread? I don’t think we know that yet.”

A case report that showed the disease could spread before symptoms appeared was wrong, although a leading U.S. official still believes that it can spread without symptoms based on interviews with Chinese experts. In order to develop public health measures that are more likely to work, you need to find out how easily they spread and who is contagious.

“At SARS, which is often cited as the other example, people seemed to be pretty sick before they started transmitting, so I think SARS was ultimately controlled,” said Marc Lipsitch, epidemiologist at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “You could really isolate the recognizable sick people.”

Who is most at risk from serious diseases?

So far, it has been assumed that the risk factors for the development of serious diseases are similar to those for other respiratory diseases. Older people and people with underlying diseases such as diabetes or high blood pressure are at increased risk. Early studies also indicated that men are at higher risk.

But there can be enormous individual differences in the way people react – as with other diseases. For example, most 17-year-olds get the flu after a miserable week or two. But occasionally a healthy 17-year-old dies. Some people with strep infection develop a sore throat, but some unlucky people develop a carnivorous infection that can kill them. The same will happen to this virus – there will be people with known risk factors who are recovering, as well as people who are developing serious cases for reasons we do not understand.

“It may be very specific how your immune system interacts with a particular pathogen,” said Allison McGeer, an epidemiologist for infectious diseases at the University of Toronto. “It may also be exactly what you are exposed to, what exactly happened to the pathogen, what happened to you that day.”

Finding out who is most vulnerable is critical to designing preventive measures, such as: B. Prioritizing who receives a vaccine when one is developed.

What happens next?

An optimistic scenario is that the virus is contained in China and there is no significant person-to-person transmission in other countries. This seems increasingly unlikely to some experts.

“Many of the drastic actions in China – going from door to door (performing temperature tests), quarantining 50 million people, draconian measures that appear to come from a Hollywood film – assume that this can still be kept within limits “Said Adalja. “The evidence points to the fact that it is not containable.”

If the virus spreads outside of China, the greatest threat may not be in countries like the United States or other countries with well-equipped health systems.

“The numbers will go up in the UK, the US and Western Europe, but there seems to be enough advance warning to possibly stop this epidemic in the US and Europe. The numbers will go up, but it shouldn’t look anything like it.” what we see in China, “said Hotez.” I can’t guarantee that, but in the countries that I’m more concerned about, there are a lot of transportation options with China and the exhausted health systems. ”

How do you treat this coronavirus disease?

No specific antiviral treatment is recommended for this infection. People who have become ill should receive supportive treatment to relieve the symptoms.

How do you protect yourself from infections?

There is currently no vaccine against infections. The best way to protect yourself is to take the same sensible measures that experts recommend to prevent the spread of other respiratory viruses, such as the flu and cold. Steer clear of people who are sick. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the toilet, before eating, and after a cold, cough, or sneeze.

If you don’t have access to soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash. Or sneeze like a vampire in your elbow and not in your hand.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a normal household cleaning spray or cloth.

When will it end?

This corona virus could follow a seasonal pattern and peak in the winter months. It could occasionally infect many people and resign in the northern hemisphere before returning in the fall. It could get stuck in the southern hemisphere.

“This virus can do anything it wants,” said McGeer. “This pattern of how it will spread is completely unknown, but it is critical to the burden we will all be carrying … It could be just like another coronavirus, a series of colds. It could be so.” a regular flu season. It is possible that it can be different and worse. “