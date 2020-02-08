The biggest questions about the new coronavirus and what we know so far

There are so many unknowns about the new coronavirus which has triggered unprecedented quarantine efforts, dangerous conspiracy theories and a global alarm. Much of what we know about coronaviruses comes from those we have treated before – ranging from deadly threats to global health such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) to versions that cause colds. New information is arriving daily, but here is what we know so far about the respiratory virus which, as of February 7, infected more than 31,000 people and killed at least 630 people.

How lethal is the new coronavirus?

The good news is that public health officials say the new coronavirus is less deadly than SARS, which killed around 10% of those infected in the epidemic that began in 2002. But an urgent question needs to be resolved as soon as possible: How much less lethal is it? About 2% of the reported cases have been fatal, but many experts believe the death rate could be lower.

A Chinese woman wears a protective mask when she walks during a snowfall on an empty and closed shopping street in Beijing. Photo / Getty Images

Indeed, at the start of an epidemic, mild illnesses may go unreported. If only people with serious illness – who are more likely to die – seek care and are confirmed to be sick, the virus will appear much more deadly than it really is, because of all those not enumerated with milder symptoms.

READ MORE:

• Wuhan virus: what should air passengers and travelers know?

• Coronavirus: suspected case of virus at Auckland hospital, confirms health boss

• Massive increase in coronavirus cases as China mourns death of whistleblower Dr. Li Wenliang

• Coronavirus: 41 other cases of virus confirmed on a cruise ship in Japan

“The first question is, what is the real burden of infection? We don’t understand the real burden of mild illness,” said Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “How much is this spreading in the community, unbeknownst to everyone, mixed with flu and colds?”

At the start of the epidemic, an expert estimated that, although 2,000 cases had been reported, 100,000 were probably already sick.

Understanding how deadly the disease is and how many people really suffer from it is essential to developing a public health response and preparing hospitals and the health system around the world.

Medical workers transfer a patient to the 2019-nCoV patient isolation room at a hospital in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province. Photo / AP

Does it spread easily?

The bad news is that the new coronavirus seems to spread much more easily than SARS and is rather similar to other coronaviruses that cause cold symptoms, said Adalja.

A virus that can be spread quite easily – and perhaps already widespread enough – presents a huge public health challenge.

“To further complicate matters, we don’t know who is likely to spread the virus,” said Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine. “Are these the ones with more serious respiratory infections or coughing, or are those with mild symptoms also likely to spread it? I think we don’t know that at this point.”

A case report which showed that the disease could spread before symptoms turned out to be correct, although a senior US official said he still believed it could spread without symptoms, based on discussions with Chinese experts. Determining how easily it spreads and who is infectious will be necessary to design public health measures that are more likely to work.

“In the case of SARS, which is often cited as the other example, it seemed like people were very sick before they started transmitting, and that is why, in my opinion, SARS was finally checked,” said said Marc Lipsitch, epidemiologist at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health. “You could really isolate visibly sick people.”

Who is most at risk for serious illness?

So far, the risk factors for developing serious illness are thought to be similar to those for other respiratory illnesses. Seniors and those with underlying illnesses, such as diabetes or high blood pressure, are at increased risk. Early studies have also suggested that men are more at risk.

An epidemic prevention worker in protective gear stands aboard the SuperStar Aquarius cruise ship docked at Keelung Port in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Photo / AP

But there can be huge individual variations in the way people respond – as with other illnesses. For example, most 17-year-olds will recover from the flu after one or two miserable weeks. But sometimes a healthy 17 year old will die. Some people with strep infection will develop a sore throat, but some unlucky people will develop a flesh-eating infection that can kill them. The same will happen with this virus – there will be people with known risk factors who are recovering, as well as people who develop severe cases for reasons we do not understand.

“It can be a very specific thing about how your immune system interacts with a particular pathogen,” said Allison McGeer, infectious disease epidemiologist at the University of Toronto. “It could also be exactly your exposure, something specific to what happened to you that day, with this pathogen.”

Determining who is most vulnerable will be essential to designing preventive measures, such as prioritizing who gets a vaccine if it is developed.

What happens next?

An optimistic scenario is that the virus is contained in China and that there is no significant person-to-person transmission in other countries. This seems increasingly unlikely for some experts.

“Many of the drastic actions in China – going door-to-door (doing temperature checks), quarantining 50 million people, draconian measures that seem to come out of a Hollywood movie – they rest on the fact that is still containable, “said Adalja. “The evidence indicates that it cannot be contained.”

If the virus spreads outside of China, the greatest threat would not be for countries such as the United States or others with well-equipped health care systems.

Widespread panic purchases of essentials such as toilet paper rolls and rice have hit Hong Kong. Photo / AP

“The numbers will increase in the United Kingdom, the United States, Western Europe, but there seems to be enough warning in advance to potentially stop this epidemic in the United States and Europe. The numbers will increase, but it shouldn’t look something like what we see in China, “said Hotez. “I can’t guarantee that, but the countries that worry me the most are those where there is a lot of round-trip transportation with China and exhausted health systems.”

How do you treat this coronavirus disease?

No specific antiviral treatment is recommended for this infection. People who fall ill should receive supportive care to help relieve symptoms.

How do you protect yourself from infection?

There is currently no vaccine to prevent infection. The best way to protect yourself is to use the same common sense actions recommended by experts to prevent the spread of other respiratory viruses, such as the flu and the common cold. Stay away from sick people. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the toilet, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

If you do not have access to soap and water, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home when you are sick. Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue in the trash. Or sneeze like a vampire, in your elbow rather than your hand.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a spray bottle or regular household cleaning cloth.

When will it end?

This coronavirus could follow a seasonal pattern, peaking during the winter months. It could infect many people from time to time and start to retreat into the northern hemisphere before coming back in the fall. It could settle in the southern hemisphere.

“This virus can do whatever it wants,” said McGeer. “This pattern of how it will spread is completely unknown, but it is essential to know what the burden is going to be for all of us … It could be like another coronavirus, a bunch of colds. It could be like a regular flu season. It may be different and worse. “

.