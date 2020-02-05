The biggest sacrifice Steve Harvey had to make for his career

Steve Harvey is an uninterrupted force to be reckoned with. From hosting the popular Family Feud game show to his own talk show, Harvey has no plans to stop his success. However, he had to give up one of his favorite things to really be a success.

Before Harvey became one of the most successful media personalities, he became famous as a stand-up comedian. He started his comedy career in the late 80s when he was homeless. The future star would appear in various clubs and shows.

His luck changed in 1990 when he began his long stay as a host of Showtime in the Apollo, which eventually led to him getting his own sitcom, the Steve Harvey Show. As he acted, Harvey continued to refine his stand-up comedy, which was also documented in the film The Original Kings of Comedy. However, he soon came to a crossroads in his career.

Steve Harvey stepped back from the microphone

Although Harvey became known in the comedy world through stand-up, the television presenter ultimately had to make a decision about his career. During an interview, Harvey found that he had to stop getting up because his career had become very demanding. The comedian had his last stand-up show in August 2012. “I don’t want to go to comedy clubs anymore. I want to go out while I’m up there, ”Harvey said at the time.

He added that even though he had to get up, he would not give up his radio show. The Steve Harvey Morning Show had become incredibly popular due to its iconic segments, including “Strawberry Letter”. Harvey claimed that he wanted to continue his show to motivate young people. “Radio means too much to me. I want to help young people direct their minds in a positive way, ”continued Harvey.

The actor not only reduced the stand-up activities, but also decided to relocate his family to be able to spend more time with them. Harvey’s day show was canceled in 2019. The moderator said that although he was not surprised, he would have liked to be informed of the network’s decision. His slot was given to singer Kelly Clarkson, who now has her own day show.

In addition to Family Feud, Harvey also hosts the Miss Universe competition Celebrity Family Feud and the syndicated talk show Steve. The former comedian previously wrote several books, including Act Like a Lady and Think Like a Man, which were converted into a film in 2012.