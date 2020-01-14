the biggest shocks, snubs and surprises

This year’s Oscar nominations are finally over and, as always, there is a lot to digest. Joker leads with 11 nods, while 1917 is followed by Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman with 10 nominations each. As every year, there were a number of big snubs – and some surprising inclusions too.

Here are some of the key points from the announcement:

Jennifer Lopez missed that

At the beginning of the season, J-Lo was considered a strong candidate for the gong of the best supporting actress, who had already won the Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Awards. Unfortunately, the Hustlers Academy did not appear to have accepted as everyone else – its name was removed from the shortlist.

Awkwafina was insulted

Although Awkwafina received recognition from almost every angle, including a Golden Globe, the Academy completely ignored her for her appearance in the comedy drama The Farewell. The film itself was also ignored. What gives?

Awkwafina speaks on stage during the announcement of nominations for the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Photo credit: Getty

Taron Egerton left out

Another Golden Globe winner, Taron Egerton, whose success did not translate into an Oscar nod, saw his turn when Elton John shortlisted Rocketman. Given the Academy’s preference for British music biographies – as demonstrated by Bohemian Rhapsody’s success last year – many had expected Egerton to become a sneak. Unfortunately, Joaquin Phoenix’s chances of winning this Oscar now seem to have increased significantly.

Adam Sandler could make bad films again

The generally recognized Uncut Gems have proven (again) that Adam Sandler can be good, although the Academy doesn’t seem to have received this memo since the film received zero nominations. Sandler himself vowed to make a movie about Howard Stern “with the aim that you all pay for it” last month when he doesn’t have an Oscar love. So it looks like we have to prepare for Grown Ups 3. Thanks, Oscars.

Greta Gerwig came over again

Many had hoped the Little Women director would nod for her work on the acclaimed film, but the total number of nominees for the best director should remain at five, with Gerwig herself being the last nominee two years ago. Gotta do it better.

Frozen 2 … frozen out

Frozen 2 is generally expected to take at least one place in the “Best Animated Song” category. But we will let it go (sorry, not sorry).

“Frozen 2”. Photo credit: Disney

Scarlett Johansson does the double

To date, Scarlett Johansson has never received an Oscar nomination. The actress was surprisingly recognized for her work in Marriage Story (Leading) and Jojo Rabbit (Supporting) – although the news of how Margot Robbie gets a double BAFTA nod only serves to highlight the lack of diversity this year.

Kathy Bates sneaks into a fight

The Oscars usually throw one or two curve balls into nominations each year, and one of the big ones this year was Kathy Bates, who received a supporting actress nomination for Clint Eastwood’s controversial drama Richard Jewell.

Kathy Bates on the red carpet. Photo credit: Getty

Jonathan Pryce nods

Another big surprise was Jonathan Pryce, who received his first Oscar nomination for The Two Popes after decades on our screens. Hard work pays off … at some point.

Many Hollywood icons return after decades

Some Oscar veterans landed nominations after a big gap, especially in the supporting actor category. Tom Hanks got his last knot 19 years ago (Cast Away), Anthony Hopkins 22 years ago (Armistad), Al Pacino 27 years ago (Scent of a Woman) and Joe Pesci 29 years ago (Goodfellas). In addition, the nominations for the leading actresses Renée Zellweger and Charlize Theron were last nominated 16 years ago (Cold Mountain) and 14 years ago (North Country).