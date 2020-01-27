The biggest topics of conversation from the 2020 Grammys

Before the 2020 Grammys, the ceremony threatened to be overshadowed by the Recording Academy’s internal drama. It didn’t end into the night, but the award ceremony raised several other points during the evening.

The music world remembered Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle

Tribute to a great man: Nipsey Hussle

Shortly before the premiere, shocking news broke out – Kobe Bryant had been killed in a helicopter crash. While the Grammys were held at Staples Center – home of Bryants LA Lakers – his death over the event would always play a big role. The night was filled with heartfelt tributes to the basketball legend, from Lizzo’s reputation to Alicia Key’s spontaneous collaboration with Boyz II Men, a moment of silence where everything started until his name appeared in dozens of acceptance speeches.

However, Bryant was not the only one remembered at the awards. Last year the world lost Nipsey Hussle, and the night the rapper got his first Grammys, the music community came together to celebrate his life and career. John Legend, Meek Mill, DJ Khaled and others worked on a special performance, while Hussle’s family showed love and support as they collected his awards for him. Overall, it was a pretty dark night, but one that recognized the accomplishments of two stars lost too early.

Dua Lipa’s request to hire more women was correct

Last year, Dua Lipa was one of the most satisfying moments of the night, shadowing former Grammys boss Neil Portnow in her acceptance speech for the best new artist, referring to his 2018 comments that women “need to be reinforced”. She returned to the Grammys stage to welcome 2020s Best New Artist to the Hall of Fame, but before she did, she had another message to share – hiring more women.

“There are so many outstanding female producers, artists, songwriters and engineers,” she said. “When you’re in the business and hiring, you should be targeting the amazing, talented women because we all deserve a place at every table.” We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.

But the homage to Prince was definitely not

Most award ceremonies usually have at least one Dud performance, and the one that unfortunately didn’t quite work out at this year’s Grammys was a tribute to Prince. FKA Twigs Pole Dance on “When Doves Cry” might have been something you didn’t know you needed until now, but it would have been nice to hear her sing too – she says she wasn’t asked, Sheila E says that it was her. Meanwhile, Usher tried his best to record the vocals for this song, “Little Red Corvette” and “Kiss”, but he lacked what would have made him magical. Instead, it was just average and a bit chaotic in places – not exactly a fitting homage to a unique artist.

Billie Eilish has proven that she is a unique talent

It is extremely rare for an artist to win all four General Field awards (Best New Artist, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year) at the Grammys in the same year or throughout his career. Only two people had made it this evening – the singer-songwriter collected all four in 1981, while Adele received the award for best new artist in 2009 and won the other three in 2012 and 2017. Now we can add Billie Eilish to these elite ranks after she took the whole lot home tonight. Not only that, but she did after she recorded a breathtaking performance of “When The Party’s Over” and stayed incredibly humble in all her acceptance speeches.