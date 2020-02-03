The biggest topics of conversation from the BAFTAs 2020

The BAFTAs took place this evening (January 6th) at the Royal Albert Hall in London and brought some of the biggest names in the film industry to the big venue. Although the night passed without too many headlines, there were some points for discussion that will become the unforgettable moments of an otherwise muffled night. Find out below and find out who won what here.

The dominance of 1917 indicates possible fame for the Oscars

It would have been perfectly reasonable to believe that the film that would dominate the BAFTAs this year would be a wild card – after all, it won most of the nominations with a whopping 11, and yet the overall winner of the evening was not the comic book but Sam Mendes’ one-shot war film from 1917. He has won a total of seven awards, including Best Film and Outstanding British Film, which could also indicate success at the Oscars this weekend. The film was nominated for ten awards at the LA ceremony, including “Best Film” and “Best Director”. In the past, 16 war films were awarded “Best Film”, while the election academy could decide to reward the unconventional film shooting style with some statuettes.

Rebel Wilson prevents the ceremony from becoming a slumber party

One striking thing about this year’s BAFTAs was that it wasn’t exactly laughing. Moderator Graham Norton’s script was full of predictable goals, such as The Irishman’s length – a point that has already received enough attention this season of awards. Brad Pitt almost won the title of the funniest acceptance speech – without attending the ceremony – but then Rebel Wilson stood on the podium and single-handedly saved the night.

Wilson was at the BAFTAs to award the best director award – a category in which only men are nominated. She pointed this out before passing the trophy on to her future winner. She said, “I couldn’t do what you do – I just didn’t have the balls.”

The rest of her stage time was just as fun. She explained that her red and black outfit consisted of sewing two old clothes together. “The red comes from the moment I didn’t win Miss Australia and the black from a funeral I just went to for the feature film Cats,” she said. The film in which she starred was also mentioned again when Wilson noticed that he was “strangely not nominated for any awards” and joked that there was “a clear lack of nominations for cats”.

Prince Andrew was also mentioned when Wilson incorrectly remembered the venue’s name, the Royal Albert Hall. The cameras with which Prince William and Kate Middleton were confronted and which tried not to convey a certain emotion were more fun. The whole thing had made Andrew Scott cry with laughter – and it was about the only point of the night when the tearways would have been disturbed by anyone.

Avoiding the big problems

Awards ceremonies are usually a stage on which stars express their opinions on current world events, be it through humorous impaling on politicians or a passionate call for change. If the UK leaves the EU just two days before the BAFTAs, this year’s event is expected to address this fairly important event either in host Graham Norton’s script or in the winners’ acceptance speeches. However, the country’s new independence was hardly mentioned.

Brad Pitt did it best in a speech by Margot Robbie (the actor didn’t attend BAFTAs because of “family commitments”). “Hey Britain, I heard you just got single – welcome to the club,” was his message before Pitt joked that Prince Harry had resigned from the royal family. “He says he’ll call him Harry because he’s really excited to bring him to the States,” said Robbie. “His words are not mine.”

The white elephant in the room

Similar to the Brexit, the controversy over the lack of diversity of BAFTAs nominations was an issue that few wanted to address tonight. It was mentioned early on, but then it got quiet until Joaquin Phoenix went on stage to collect the lead actor award and continue to use his time on stage to score some very strong points.

“I think we’re sending a very clear message to people with a color that you don’t welcome here. I think that’s the message we send to people who have contributed so much to our medium and industry and in a way that we can benefit from, ”he said. “I don’t think anyone wants a handout or preferential treatment, even though we do it ourselves every year. I think people want to be valued and respected for their work.”

Don’t worry, Joaquin didn’t get rid of any guilt about this problem – he admitted that he was part of the problem and admitted that the sets he had worked on were not inclusive. It will be interesting to see if he goes beyond these words in the future and takes action to change this in his next projects.