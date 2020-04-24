The Bill Clier Denier project Quietly buys a $ 43 million waterfront home

Microsoft founder Bill Gates has shown himself to be a final climate denier with the purchase of a $ 43 million home on the waterfront.

Guess what …

If you really believe in global cooling, global warming, climate change or anything that these so-called proven frauds are now a real and imminent crisis, that means you believe the oceans are destined to rise and flood. and that will happen for a lifetime … Why would anyone who professes to believe such a thing – as Gates regularly does – invest $ 43 million in real estate at sea?

They wouldn’t be, unless they’re a madman or a liar, and when it comes to Gates and the rest of the climate phonics, my money always goes on the latter.

The facts are this …

If you judge Gates by his nonsensical words, he is not a denier of the weather. But where does it matter … In his actions, his behavior, his multi-million dollar investments, Gates is one of the biggest deniers in the history of climate denial.

No one, not even if it’s worth billions, pushes the $ 43 million. Which shows that, like CNN and Barack Obama, Bill Gates is a climate change activist who knows it’s a hoax (and trust me, it is) because no one who truly believes the oceans will flood the coasts would invest 43 millions of damn dollars in a doomed house that is right on the ocean.

“The six-bedroom home has an area of ​​about 5,800 square feet, according to the listing, the newspaper reported. It has a 10-person jacuzzi overlooking a moat, a long oceanfront deck, limestone floors and a pool, ”the New York Post reports, but the real news is that these people still don’t care.

All the global cooling, global warming, climate change or anything else that these corporate movements are now isolated, so corrupt and so zealously protected by their friends in the corporate media, that Bill Gates can bring down $ 43 million by proving that he knows it’s all a hoax and no one blinks.

Let me see if I can make a comparison that accurately and vividly explains exactly what shows that Bill Gates knows about global cooling, global warming, climate change, or anything that these proven tricks now say is a hoax. ..

Okay, imagine I’m telling you you can’t go swimming because there’s no water in the pool, while I risk becoming a paraplegic by dipping my head in the pool.

You know I lied that there was no water in the pool, right?

Wait, I have another …

Imagine me telling you not to drive a car, use air conditioning, or zealously protect yourself from all your individual liberties because if you do, the oceans will rise and destroy the shores, while I invest $ 43 million in properties on the seafront.

Do you see how it works?

And Gates and Obama and CNN are moving away. Time and time again, their behavior betrays what they really believe, but the racket is so rigorous, they can live a life blatantly proving that they lie to the rest of us about this deception and no one cares: there is no price to pay . .

Tracking refrigeration, global warming, climate change or whatever these proven scams are calling it now are so rigorous, Bill Gates doesn’t even have to worry about how much of his actions expose the truth of what he believes. .

Fuck these people.

