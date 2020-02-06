The bill of the GOP state legislator would put an end to the total control over aldermen in Chicago in their departments

Will Mayor Lori Lightfoot quietly plan a tour around the city council to fulfill her distinctive campaign promise to end the aldermanic privilege of zoning?

Or is a DuPage County Republican state legislator that only acts to put the unwritten rule at the center of the racketeering indictment of Ald. Edward Burke (14th) and almost every other aldermanic indictment over the years?

That is the question aldermen of Chicago have asked themselves after hearing about the bill passed by the American Rep. Only this week. Deanne Mazzochi (R-Westmont) has been introduced.

It says: “In the city of Chicago, an owner or a developer or contractor with written permission from the owner may not refuse any approval under the zone classification because of an aldermanic hold, objection, extrajudicial or extrajudicial request, or for any law or regulation that has been established or adopted after development plans have been presented and approved with permits issued.

The mayor’s office says it had nothing to do with the stealth attack on the long-standing tradition and that Mazzochi’s bill “came from the left.”

Mazzochi categorically denied that she was asked to introduce the legislation by Lightfoot or someone close to her administration. She said she has her own reasons for ending the aldermanic privilege in Chicago.

She and her husband have rental properties. They did development and renovation work in Chicago. They know firsthand the hair-raising effect of giving iron fist control to local aldermen in their neighborhoods.

“There are many people who, when the allegations about Alderman Burke came out, were not surprised, because things like this always happen behind the scenes. I have shed most of my interests in the city of Chicago because of that toxic climate,” said she.

Hours after he took office, Lightfoot signed an executive order depriving aldermen of their rampant control of permits and permits in their departments.

She has promised to do the same for the aldermanic privilege of zoning. But that requires a vote from the city council – no certainty in a council that has felt its oats and pushed back.

The mayor’s chairman, his own financial committee, has even advised Lightfoot to abandon her threat to abolish alderman’s right to zoning, as it is a fight that she is destined to lose.

Mazzochi said she appreciated Lightfoot’s efforts to fight corruption in Chicago, but she “can’t do it alone.”

“If her state legislators no longer go out and help her, I am perfectly prepared to do so. There are many people who are afraid of retribution if they do not agree. Well, guess what? I cannot be touched here in the suburbs by what a Chicago city councilor wants to do, “said Mazzochi.

“If the city council has for decades been renouncing the delivery of the Aldermanic privilege and used it as an opportunity for corruption and pay-to-play, why shouldn’t we be interested in ending that process?”

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), mayor of the mayor of the mayor, called the bill a tailor-made publicity stunt to take advantage of the burgeoning corruption scandal that has spread from the town hall and the southern suburbs to Springfield.

“I don’t see that bill coming from the Rules,” he said.

Villegas is convinced that Lightfoot is not the heavy hand behind the bill.

“Tackling dialogue with the aldermen is much more effective than a bill introduced in Springfield,” Villegas said.

Ald. Tom Tunney (44th), Chairman of the City Council’s Destiny Committee, said Lightfoot “doesn’t need a DuPage Republican to carry her water.” That would not be wise either.

“As a city, we have a lot of work to do in Springfield – whether it’s cannabis, transfer tax or casinos. Blurring the issue at Springfield away from the focus of what our legislative team should do in Springfield in the short term, “he said.

Tunney predicted that Lightfoot will have a hard time winning a city council competition because of the aldermanic privilege of the zoning plan.

“It sounds like good optics. But in reality it would take control out of the neighborhoods, “Tunney said.

“I just don’t think there is enough bandwidth in the town hall to handle all the nuances of destination applications from neighborhoods. … for an alderman to lose that authority or delegate it to a town hall planning board – I don’t think residents of the city will like it. “