The bill to protect FGM minors is antiquity

A bill in Wyoming law to criminalize the practice of bipartisan support for female genital mutilation (FGM) is rejected by transgender activists who claim it discriminates against those who may want surgery to alter their biological sex.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that as many as 200 million girls and women around the world are living with the harmful effects of GFM, which can include chronic pain, recurrent infections, incontinence, sexual problems and complications. pregnancy and labor. increase the risk of death for the baby.

Both Republicans and Democrats in the state support HBO127, which “defines FGM; classifies FGM as aggravated assault and battery; requires that GM convictions be included in the child abuse record; prohibits the licensing of health professionals performing the procedure; FGM mandates will be reported as child maltreatment; provides an avenue for victims of the recovery procedure; and calls for the creation of a community education program, “according to an online site focusing on” gender identity “.

“The site denied opposition to the bill, said Tara Muir, policy director of the Wyoming Coalition against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault (WCADVSA).

The bill defines and describes FMG, according to the article:

“Female genital mutilation” includes partial or total removal of the clitoris, foreskin, labia minora, with or without excision of the labia majora, narrowing of the vaginal opening, for example by the creation of a cover seal. formed to cut and reposition the inner or outer lava, with or without removal of the clitoris, any procedure that is detrimental to the genitals, including itching, piercing, incision, scraping or cauterization, or any other action aimed at altering the structure or function of the genitalia feminine for non-medical reasons. HB0127 – Prohibition of female genital mutilation HBO 127 specifies that “sex reassignment surgery” is not prohibited “if the person performing it is older than eighteen (18) years of age and requests and accepts the procedure . ”

While both Democrats and Republicans acknowledge that it is already “rare” for a doctor to allow a person under the age of 18 to undergo gender-based surgeries, transgender activists are crying. Rep. Sara Burlingame (D-Cheyenne) protested against the language of the sex reassignment clause as “bog (ging) this bill with something that will stop it in its tracks”, while Tara Muir of WCADVSA complained, “Wyoming cannot be the first state to have such drastic limits on transgender people.”

Some discussions on the bill on social media included Tweets about Renee Bergstrom, who faced FGM as a child in a religious cult. The tweets stated that Bergstrom’s use of the term “female genital mutilation” is “a language exclusive to transgenders, because not all people with vaginas are women and not all women have vaginas”.

“Tweeters said that Ms. Bergstrom’s use of the phrase ‘female genital mutilation’ is a language exclusive to transgenders.”

A few weeks ago I joked that they would do this. They are actually doing it.

https://t.co/DmfIf7Fnww

– Kat Brandt ☕ 🏁 (@brandt_kat) March 6, 2020

