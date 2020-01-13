The bizarre reason “Goodnight Moon” failed to reach the 10 best checkouts ever in the New York Public Library

Loading...

The book fell out of favor with the wrong librarian.

Harper Collins

When you think of books that may have caused trouble for librarians in power over the course of the 20th century, you may come up with some classy titles: Lady Chatterley, Lolita, Ulysses, etc. A book that is unlikely to be the case ? The apparently harmless picture book for children, Goodnight Moon. Yet the almost aggressively harmless children’s book, according to a supplement to the recently published list of the most reviewed books of all time by the New York Public Library, has been the subject of decades of controversy by a librarian who ultimately saved the book from the list.

Slate has the whole story, which basically boils down to a simple aversion to the book of the 20th century NYPL power librarian, Anne Carroll Moore. The influential children’s librarian was known for her discerning taste in youth literature, so a recommendation from Moore should affect or nullify a book’s chances of success.

“If Anne Carroll Moore hadn’t liked a book, she could effectively kill it,” children’s book blogger and former NYPL librarian Betsy Bird told Slate. Unfortunately, the picky Moore found that Margaret Wise Brown’s then progressive Goodnight Moon was somewhat reticent for the class of young readers who wanted to educate her about traditional stories like The Velveteen Rabbit, and actually killed her – for a while. anyway.

For the book’s 25th anniversary in 1972, Goodnight Moon had finally made it onto the NYPL shelves, and since then the library has estimated that it has been reviewed about 100,000 times. It is still slightly below number 10 in the list released today in honor of the library’s 125th anniversary, but the NYPL estimates that without Goodnight Moon’s decades, the book would have been made easy for Moore in favor of The Top 10. Hopefully the children’s classic will claim its legitimate ranking until the library’s 150th anniversary.

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at Slate