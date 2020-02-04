The Black Crowes announce UK and European tour

The Black Crowes have announced a British and European tour that will take place later this year.

The brothers Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson reunited in November last year and revealed that they would be heading through North America this summer.

And, like those dates, The Black Crowes will fully perform their 1990 debut album Shake Your Money Maker on the occasion of its 30th anniversary on the British and European tour, along with a selection of other favorites.

It starts on October 10 in Dublin 3Arena before British shows take place in London, Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Cardiff and Leeds. They will then visit mainland Europe for further dates, with the tour on November 14 at Campo Pequeno in Lisbon.

Chris Robinson says: “I am very happy and blessed to play with my brother to celebrate the music we have made and to bring our lives in a circle. Long live rock’n’roll and The Black Crowes!”

Rich adds: ‘First of all, I am very happy that my brother is back in my life. It is a gift to be able to play music together again and to celebrate the first record we made as children. To get these numbers up after 30 years, I could never have fathomed. “

Tickets are generally available from Friday (February 7).

The Black Crowes 2020 UK and European tour

Oct 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Oct 12: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Oct. 15: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Oct 16: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, United Kingdom

Oct. 20: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Oct 23: Cardiff Motorpoint Cardiff, United Kingdom

Oct 24: Leeds First Direct Leeds, UK

Oct. 27: Olympia, Paris

Oct. 28: Amsterdam AFAS, the Netherlands

Oct 30: Bochum Ruhr Congress, Germany

Oct 31: Berlin Tempodrom, Germany

Nov. 4: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

November 5: Munich Zenith, Germany

November 9: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Nov. 10: Milan Forum, Italy

Nov. 12: Madrid WiZink Center, Spain

Nov. 14: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal