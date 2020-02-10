The Black Crowes’ Chris and Rich Robinson announce Brothers Of A Feather Acoustic Tour

THE BLACK CROWS‘ Chris and Rich Robinson announced a short acoustic tour under the Brothers of a feather Banner. The hike takes place in February and March in advance THE CROWS‘tour this summer to mark the 30th anniversary of the band’s debut album, “Shake Your Money Maker”,

The Brothers of a feather The tour starts this week with two shows in Europe – in London and Amsterdam – before nine more concerts take place in the USA. Tickets will be sold today (Monday, February 10) at 12 noon local time.

Brothers of a feather Tour dates:

February 12 – London, UK @ OMeara



February 15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord



February 19 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall



February 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at Fillmore



February 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West



February 25 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East



February 27 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall



February 29 – Austin, TX @ Antones Nightclub



March 02 – Denver, CO @ Ophelia’s electric soap box



March 04 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge



March 6 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

THE BLACK CROWS played two reunion shows in November – in West Hollywood, California and in New York City.

accession Chris and rich in the new BLACK CROWS Are lineup ERDLOS guitarist Isaiah Mitchell, former TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND bass player Tim Lefebvre along with ONCE AND FUTURE members Joel Robinow on keyboards and Raj Ojha on the drums.

THE BLACK CROWS‘upcoming tour will mark Chris and richThe group’s first joint shows since 2013. The group will perform their 1990 debut multi-board album in its entirety along with several other hits and favorites.

The official tour begins on June 17th at the Austin 360 Amphitheater in Austin and ends on September 19th at the Forum in LA.

Regarding the decision to attract new members THE BLACK CROWSgoodbye, Chris said to Rolling Stone: “That was the first rich and I agreed. We don’t want anyone from the solo groups. We don’t want anyone from the past. ” rich added: “To do this work. To give Chris and I the room to … ” Chris interjected: “Be here now.”

Chris told Rolling Stone The new tour will resume THE BLACK CROWS“I think it’s pure. We got involved in a lot of things. There is no jamming. There are no strange things. That is the purest.” BLACK CROWS these people first (heard). I hope we’ll meet some people again who got lost because of all our other shit. “

rich spoke openly about the obvious family policy when reuniting with his older brother and said, “Nobody is here to be a dick. We love this music. We are musicians. We are brothers. We love each other. We love this opportunity. Change of the context with Chris and me and all new people are a much healthier place for us. “

