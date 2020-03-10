The Black Shepherds Group calls for censorship by Chuck Schumer

The president and founder of the African American Shepherds Coalition (CAAP) has launched a petition asking the Senate to censure Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) for his threatening statements against two Supreme Court justices.

Rev. William Owens said in a statement that Schumer’s remarks against Justice Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh promote “violence and hatred”:

This is the kind of language that promotes violence and hatred. We have had enough with the politicians involved in the campaign, though they follow the more extremist elements of the hard left. Making an open threat against two justices in session (to try to influence a case now in court) exceeds the behavior acceptable to a U.S. senator.

Last week, during a rally near the Supreme Court heard oral arguments over an abortion security law in Louisiana, Schumer claimed that Gorsuch and Kavanaugh would “pay the price” if they voted against advocates of the choice in the case.

Schumer said:

For the past three years, women’s reproductive rights have been attacked in ways we have not seen in modern history. From Louisiana, Missouri, to Texas, Republican legislatures have fought against all women, and they are removing fundamental rights.

I mean, Gorsuch, I mean, Kavanaugh, you’ve launched the whirlwind and you’ll pay the price. You won’t know what impacted you if you went ahead with these awful decisions.

Schumer’s comments were an excuse for apologizing to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday in a Senate floor speech by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), in which he referred to Schumer’s statements as “shameless” and “shameful”.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) also announced on Thursday his plan to introduce a motion to censor Schumer.

Sen. @KLoeffler spoke in favor of a Senate Republican motion to censure Democratic leader Chuck Schumer after a NY senator sowed threatening Trump-appointed Supreme Court justices during a rally in favor of abortion by the steps of the high court. https://t.co/pBPg0rw6Z7

– The Article III (A3P) (@ Article3Project) project of March 7, 2020

CAAP calls on its supporters to seek official disciplinary action against Schumer by signing his petition.

Owens added that he was “not moved” by Schumer’s recent apology to the Senate session, during which he denied threatening both judges.

“I’m from Brooklyn,” Schumer said. “We speak strong language.”

“Sir. Schumer tries to avoid liability for his comments by avoiding them as “political rhetoric,” but this is a problem, “Owens continued, adding:

Violent threats against judges, and their words clearly, should not be part of our political discourse. It is this kind of “rhetoric” that encourages radicals to treat political differences as an excuse for violent action. Senator Schumer has to deal with the consequences of his behavior, which dishonors the Senate and our political system as a whole.

Fox News reported Monday that dozens of prominent conservative leaders issued a letter urging the Senate to censure Schumer.

“Schumer’s threatening words were unmistakable, unprecedented and unacceptable,” the letter read, adding:

Contrary to what his spokesman stated, Schumer’s words were not addressed to the Senate Republicans, but to two Supreme Court Justices, named (sic). Schumer’s threat was not for the Republicans to have election consequences, but for Justice Gorsuch and Justice Kavanaugh to “pay the price” and “not know what affected them.”

Those who signed the letter are former South Carolina Senator Jim DeMint; former Ronald Reagan campaign adviser Ed Rollins; President of the General Bar Association and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry; and Turning Point, United States founder Charlie Kirk.

On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal’s editorial board also observed that Schumer, perhaps inadvertently, “reminded the country of the Democratic Senate’s threat to judicial independence by threatening the country”:

Mr Schumer’s threats were more crude than most, but they are part of a larger democratic-progressive project to politicize the judiciary and to delegitimize the current Supreme Court. The effort has included opposing almost all of Donald Trump’s court candidates, threatening judges with punishment if they pass certain sentences, stigmatizing judges who belong to the Federalist Society, and even threatening to change the structure of the high court.

“The Democratic goal is not simply to rebalance the courts with more liberal candidates on the democratic path,” said the editorial board. “The goal is to intimidate the judiciary to decide how the Democrats want it, or else.”