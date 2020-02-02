The Blackhawks season has changed from monotonous to fascinating in an instant

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Blackhawks 3-2 win on Saturday in Arizona surpassed its status as just another game in the regular season.

They all agreed on that.

“With how loud the crowd was, songs go back and forth especially in the extension, it was exciting,” said Brandon Saad. “It almost felt like a play-off game.”

“People have value for money tonight, no doubt about it,” said coach Jeremy Colliton. “I thought the overtime hours were fantastic. The shootout, the quality of our guys – I think Tazer beat the keeper three times – it’s incredible. Nice to have those guys. But I thought we played well enough. You felt that although we did not score in the extension, the Hockey Gods would take care of us. “

“That was probably the most exciting game this year, I would say,” Corey Crawford added, without any disagreement.

The rare sold-out crowd of 17,125, roughly evenly split between Coyotes and Blackhawks fans with snow birds, created an atmosphere in the post-season style, as opposed to a game of college football (one of the relevant games). And they had enough to cheer.

Crawford and Antti Raanta stole the show – and the headlines after the game – with their combined 83 saves, and some of the saves they both made will be repeated for years on highlights and pregame hype videos.

But they could not have made as many saves as there were not so many shots and opportunities, and the progressive groups of both teams deserve every credit for that.

Many teams around the NHL have struggled slowly in their first games back from the long break. The Hawks certainly didn’t. From Brandon Saad to Alex DeBrincat to Kirby Dach to Dominik Kubalik, almost half of the team seemed to enjoy excellent, striking individual performances.

And the Coyotes agreed there. Taylor Hall looked like his old MVP self; Conor Garland, Arizona’s own Kubalik, was also brilliant.

“It felt both ways really quickly,” Colliton said. “They skated very well. I thought we skated very well. “

The 3-in-3 overtime also went back to the early days of the new format, when end-to-end recklessness was the only strategy that NHL stars knew. It was a perfect real-life argument for extending OT to 10 minutes, an idea that already offers a lot of support to players – although the next shootout was also almost as high-quality.

The fact that Saturday’s game concluded the three-game season series between the Hawks and Coyotes is a shame, given the expectation that would certainly swirl around a rematch after that bonanza.

Yet it seems that the red-hot Hawks, pounding suddenly on the door of a playoff spot, have developed a Midas touch when it comes to producing unforgettable hockey games.

They entered the break with a dominant win over the Jets, one that seemed to confirm the authenticity of the season change, and then a very emotional day to celebrate both Patrick Kane and Joel Quenneville.

They left it with one of the most intense, well-played regular seasonal games in years.

And those last two games somehow ran into the Panthers and Coyotes, two of the most irrelevant hockey franchises. Imagine what will happen this week against the rival Wild and historic Bruins.

The playoff odds of the Hawks are up to 45.8 percent (per MoneyPuck), but with 30 games left, that exact number is not that important. The most important thing is that the Hawks are and are legitimately part of the race – much more plausible than their mirage last year.

While this season transforms from monotonous to fascinating, from subdued to fiery, practically overnight, February – and March and April – form an exciting thriller.