The Blind Grappler: Clinton Terry’s Success Story Against All Odds

Clinton Terry found his passion on a whim and the mats of his local dojo.

An attempt to escape the boredom of life at Featherston led him to the local wrestling gym in 1999. It didn’t take long to fall in love with the sport. Determined to find success on the carpet, he had many doubts early on for one simple reason: Clinton Terry is blind.

“My vision is like looking through four layers of bubble wrap,” explains Terry to Herald on Sunday .

The 37-year-old man suffered from Stevens-Johnson syndrome after an allergic reaction to penicillin at the age of two. It is a rare disorder of the skin and mucous membranes, often starting with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful rash that spreads and blisters.

For Terry, most of his body was affected. Blisters on his eyes destroyed his corneas and tear ducts when he blinked and his skin was permanently damaged. He spent nine weeks in intensive care following the syndrome, which he said was a traumatic experience for his family.

“Fortunately, I have no recollection of it, but the way it was described to me was as if I had been held by the ankles and soaked in boiling water.

“There are a few flash dreams I have about being in machines and stuff, but I don’t remember the pain. I think my mom had the worst ending because she remembers what happened. I have the physical results but I don’t remember all of his pain and horror, which is probably very fortunate. “

Loss of vision is a rare complication of the syndrome. It can often cause eye problems and impair vision, but loss of vision is one of its most extreme complications.

Clinton Terry lost his vision due to his Stevens-Johnson syndrome at the age of two. Photo / provided

Terry was never one to be held back by blindness, and his love of the sport pushed him to try different codes before finally realizing his future.

“I have three brothers and a sister. They’re all younger than me, but for every sport they tried, I wanted to try.

“I have tried football, cricket, rugby, but as a blind man these sports did not really suit me.

“When my brother took me to the wrestling club and I found this sport where you had to fight people and it was practical, I was so excited. Here is a sport I could do; I didn’t don’t have to run a little ball in a field. “

After discovering the fight, Terry decided he wanted to become a New Zealand champion in the sport.

He knew it was going to take work, starting in the 62 kg sport and unable to do a bench press on an Olympic bar.

“I was not a natural athlete. I lost my first 40 fights without scoring a single point,” he said.

“I was the symbolic blind guy. People said to me” oh, he’s blind; it’s so good that he tries “. People didn’t take me seriously.”

Clinton Terry is 10 times wrestling champion from New Zealand and 5 times Brazilian national champion of jiu-jitsu. Photo / provided

In 2008, he won his first national title.

“It was incredible. I have been telling everyone for a long time that I will become a national champion.

“At this point, I had more doubts than believers, so it was great to finally be able to achieve something I had worked so hard for.

“But I kept moving the bar for myself. Once I won the national title, I said I would win the Oceania title. They said it would not be doable as Then I said that I would qualify for the world champions. Whenever it was a new bar, people would say “oh, I don’t know if this is going to be possible.” don’t know if it was because people didn’t want me to regain hope and feel like i didn’t succeed. “

Terry won 10 national titles and three Oceania wrestling championships, before venturing further into the world of grappling – joining Pedro Hernandes at Brazilian jiu-jitsu Tu Kaha in Auckland.

After realizing what he could in wrestling, Clinton Terry entered the field of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Photo / provided

It was a new discipline, but Terry had similar success. Since he started jiu-jitsu, he has won five national titles and several Pan Pacific Championships. Now he has the ambition to become world champion.

Terry hopes to travel to Las Vegas in August, thanks to crowdfunding to help cover the cost of traveling to the United States for the World Masters of the Brazilian International Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

“I never did it to be better than the others or to win more than the others, I just did it to push myself.

“There are people who say that I cannot be a world champion in jiu-jitsu but I don’t care what people say because I have proven that I can do things that people say I can can’t – so why should i care?

“It would be a cool way to complete my story.”

