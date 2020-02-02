The Blind Grappler: Clinton Terry’s Success Story Against All Odds

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
38
The Blind Grappler: Clinton Terry's Success Story Against All Odds

Clinton Terry found his passion on a whim and the mats of his local dojo.

An attempt to escape the boredom of life at Featherston led him to the local wrestling gym in 1999. It didn’t take long to fall in love with the sport. Determined to find success on the carpet, he had many doubts early on for one simple reason: Clinton Terry is blind.

Clinton Terry lost his vision due to his Stevens-Johnson syndrome at the age of two. Photo / provided

Clinton Terry is 10 times wrestling champion from New Zealand and 5 times Brazilian national champion of jiu-jitsu. Photo / provided

After realizing what he could in wrestling, Clinton Terry entered the field of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Photo / provided

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR