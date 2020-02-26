the-blinders-announce-new-one/tour/album

Long time period LTW faves (we wrote about them initial folks!) The Blinders have declared a new single from their forthcoming album…

FORTY Times AND FORTY NIGHTS’

NEW Solitary OUT NOW FANTASIES OF A Remain AT Dwelling PSYCHOPATH

NEW ALBUM OUT Could 8TH British isles TOUR DATES IN May possibly

The Blinders have shared their new solitary, ‘Forty Times And Forty Nights’, the most up-to-date observe to be taken from their future album Fantasies Of A Continue to be At Residence Psychopath, out on May well 8th by means of Fashionable Sky United kingdom.

Opening to an intoxicating blend of driving drums and forebodingly warped guitars, the track is a sinister and visceral account of the collapse of a connection into murderous animosity, which pulsates involving passages of quiet and chaos. The monitor premiered last night time with Steve Lamacq on BBC 6Music and has already acquired guidance from Jack Saunders at Radio 1, John Kennedy at Radio X and Chris Hawkins at 6Music.

“It’s about striving to escape what you may possibly simply call a toxic relationship,” demonstrate the band. “It signifies the desperation to get out of the situation that you are in, but also the annoyance at not possessing that craved flexibility.”

The observe is the 2nd to be taken from their forthcoming album, Fantasies Of A Continue to be At Dwelling Psychopath, following ‘Circle Song’, unveiled before this thirty day period. The album was recorded at Manchester’s Eve Studios together with producer Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey, Anna Calvi), and blended by Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse).

The comply with-up to their critically acclaimed debut album, Columbia, released in 2018, the album explores existential despair, mental health and society’s ills in a time of planetary crisis, and is both of those a riposte to, and commentary on, the increase of populist ideology. Offering a blistering selection of effective tracks, Fantasies Of A Keep At Household Psychopath is imbued with the visceral vitality of IDLES, the twisted melodies of solo-period Lennon and the darkness of the Undesirable Seeds.

Pursuing the album’s release, the band will head out on a run of personal dates, with displays in Edinburgh, Hull, London and Southampton, in between slots at festivals such as Live At Leeds, Seem City, Hit The North and Sonic Wave, with much far more to be announced. Total dates and information can be identified down below.

In the shadow of Brexit and the climate crisis, The Blinders return with their exclusive brand name of outspoken anthemicism and a sensational album to rouse consciousness and inject critical energy into a bleak 2020. Mixed with their blistering live strength, get all set for The Blinders to accelerate furiously into the limelight.

May perhaps TOUR DATES

1st – Live At Leeds Festival, Leeds

2nd – Sound City, Liverpool

3rd – Hit The North Festival, Newcastle

19th – Caves, Edinburgh

20th – Welly Club, Hull

21st – 100 Club, London

22nd – Joiners, Southampton

23rd – O2 Academy 2, Leicester

24th – Sonic Wave Pageant, Birmingham