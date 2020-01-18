The blizzard that buried St. John’s: photos and videos

Even by Newfoundland and Labrador standards, this was an epic. The winds rose at 160 km / h and 76 cm of fresh snow fell overnight in parts of the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas in a storm that looked more like a hurricane than a blizzard. Snowdrifts buried homes and cars when St. Johns and other nearby communities declared a state of emergency. A statement from the city said that the statement “will remain in effect until further notice … All stores must remain closed.”

Don’t laugh anymore. The snow is piled up so tight that the doorbell has just rung. Okay, I’m laughing a little bit about it. #BuriedIn #CantGetOut # nlblizzard2020 #PanicTime #TimeToStartDrinking pic.twitter.com/TAPJCTuY2Z

– Jason Sheppard (@Jason_Sheppard_) January 17, 2020

@ NatashaFatah our cars disappeared. #nlwx # snowmaggedon2020 # stormageddon2020 #nlstorm pic.twitter.com/XoWCjgSsCi

– Ashley Fitzpatrick (@ashleykf) January 18, 2020

This is one of the main arterial roads to St. John’s. https://t.co/WeNrRznHkK

– @ 🤨 𝙈𝘾𝙇𝙀𝙊𝘿 (@jamespmcleod) January 18, 2020

An avalanche hit a house in the St. Johns battery area last night and forced the neighborhood to be evacuated. Everyone in the house has fled safely, the telegram reported.

Houses in the outside battery on Signal Hill in downtown St. Johns were evacuated after heavy snow triggered an avalanche that broke out into a house. #nlwx pic.twitter.com/KbaLoYtcmx

– David Cochrane (@CochraneCBC) January 18, 2020

Bonavista Mayor John Norman said the waves hit the third floor of his home last night. Wind gusts were recorded up to 164 km / h. He told the CBC: “I assumed to be one of those residents who are near the water. I would hear something … but if it goes over your roof and it rains over your roof, that’s something. ” Environment Canada warns of a storm surge along the Bonavista Peninsula today with waves up to 12 m high.

More from Twitter:

@MurphTWN, who reports on the #nlstorm, is literally blown away by the blizzard, while @VassyKapelos is horrified accordingly. pic.twitter.com/UjLHI4PTSq

– Jake Reid (@JakeAReid), January 17, 2020

I went outside for THIS. #nlwx # stormageddon2020 #nlweather # nlblizzard2020 #darknl #newfoundland pic.twitter.com/NSuiaCoGrM

– 🏳️‍🌈Cardeladida🏳️‍🌈 (@ctrain_nl) January 17, 2020

Somewhere under all of this is a row of cars and front doors. It will take a while. pic.twitter.com/RGmIeaJfsf

– Bob Hallett (@bobhallett) January 18, 2020