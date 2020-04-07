The blockade of the Chinese city where the pandemic started after 11 weeks

The blockade that served as a model for coronavirus-fighting countries around the world ended after 11 weeks, with Chinese authorities allowing Wuhan residents to travel back in and out of the sprawling city where the pandemic started .

Just after midnight on Wednesday, the 11 million city residents were allowed to leave without special authorization provided that a mandatory smartphone application powered by a mix of data monitoring and government surveillance demonstrates that they are healthy and unhealthy. have recently been in contact with anyone confirmed to have the virus.

The occasion was marked by a light show on both sides of the wide Yangtze River, with skyscrapers and bridges radiating animated images of healthcare workers helping patients, along with one showing the words “heroic city”, a title conferred on Wuhan by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Along the banks and bridges, citizens waved flags, sang “Wuhan, come on!” and I sang a capella interpretations of the Chinese national anthem.

“I haven’t been out for more than 70 days,” said an emotional Tong Zhengkun, who was looking at the display from a bridge. The residents of his residential complex had contracted COVID-19, so the whole building was closed. He couldn’t even go out to buy groceries, which the workers in the neighborhood brought to his door.

“Being at home for so long made me crazy,” he said.

WATCH | Traffic starts entering and leaving Wuhan after 11 weeks:

Vehicles crossed the toll booths and trains started stopping at stations after severe restrictions were launched in January. 01:15

It didn’t take long for traffic to start moving rapidly across the recently reopened bridges, tunnels and highway toll booths, while hundreds waited for the first trains and flights out of town, many hoping to return to work elsewhere.

Restrictions in the city where most of the more than 82,000 virus cases were reported and 3,300 deaths in China have gradually been eased in recent weeks with the steady decline in the number of new cases. The latest government figures reported Tuesday did not list new cases.

While there are questions about the veracity of the Chinese count, the unprecedented blockade of Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province has been quite successful that countries around the world have taken similar measures.

“The people of Wuhan paid a lot and got very bored mentally and psychologically,” said resident Zhang Xiang. “Wuhan people are historically famous for their strong will.”

During the 76-day blockade, Wuhan residents were allowed to leave the house only to purchase food or perform other activities deemed absolutely necessary. Some were allowed to leave the city, but only if they had documents showing that they were not a health risk and a letter stating where they were going and why. Even in that case, the authorities could bring them back to a technicality such as the lack of a stamp, preventing thousands from returning to work outside the city.

Security personnel armed with thermal imaging devices were informed Tuesday at Hankou Railway Station on the eve of his return of outgoing traffic to Wuhan. (Ng Han Guan / The Associated Press)

Residents of other parts of Hubei have been allowed to leave the province for about three weeks, as long as they can provide good health.

Prevention measures, such as wearing masks, temperature controls and limiting access to residential communities, will remain in effect in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei.

‘We mustn’t relax’

In an editorial, the flagship of the Communist Party in power, People’s Daily, warned against celebrating too early.

“This is a day that people are looking forward to and it is right to be excited. However, this day does not mark the final victory,” said the newspaper. “Right now, we still have to remind ourselves that because Wuhan is unlocked, we can be happy, but we don’t have to relax.”

In anticipation of the lifting of the blockade, SWAT teams and staff in fireproof white coveralls patrolled outside Hankou train station, while the guards attended a security briefing under the marble arches of its entrance.

Tickets for trains from Wuhan to cities all over China had already been advertised on electronic billboards, with the first train leaving for Beijing at 6:25. A line designated for passengers heading to the capital has been closed, while loudspeakers have launched announcements on pandemic control measures, such as keeping safe distances and wearing masks.

Wuhan is an important center for heavy industry, especially automobiles, and while many large plants have restarted production, small and medium-sized enterprises that provide the majority of employment continue to suffer from both a lack of workers and the question. Measures have been put in place to get them back on their feet, including 20 billion yuan ($ 3.9 billion Cdn) in preferential loans, according to the city government.

Travelers with their luggage pass in front of Hankou railway station. Wuhan residents can once again travel in and out of the sprawling city where the coronavirus pandemic started. (Ng Han Guan / The Associated Press)

China has prevented people from leaving or entering Wuhan starting January 23 in a surprise announcement in the middle of the night. He expanded the blockade to much of the province in the following days. Railway service and flights were canceled and checkpoints were established on the roads of the central province.

The drastic steps came when the coronavirus started spreading to the rest of China and abroad during the Lunar New Year holidays in late January when many Chinese travel.

The exact source of the virus remains under investigation, although it is believed to be linked to an outdoor food market in the city.

In preparation for the end of the blockade, Communist Party secretary Wang Zhonglin, the city’s high-ranking official, inspected the airport and train stations on Monday to make sure they were ready. The city must “impose prevention while opening, maintain security and order and guarantee stability,” said Wang.

Mission 1: make sure the epidemic doesn’t recur, he said.