The Blonds find religion at New York Fashion Week | Life

A model walks the catwalk at The Blonds during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios in New York, February 9, 2020. – AFP picture

NEW YORK, October 30 / PRNewswire / – After several seasons with highly themed collections, fashion designers The Blonds traveled ethereally at New York Fashion Week to showcase their looks for Fall 2020.

After the collections inspired by Disney villains and the musical Moulin Rouge, The Blonds presented another spectacle that focused on the idea of ​​fashion as a religion.

“We wanted an idea of ​​symbols and icons that would inspire, make sense, and make us look forward-looking,” David Blond told Reuters. “So there are clashes.”

Blond, along with partner Phillipe Blond, honored her Latin American roots and invited celebrities such as Mexican singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi and Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha to yesterday’s runway show.

The fans cheered when Phillipe Blond opened the presentation in gold and with a crown of thorns.

Thanks to the sponsorship of the company by Motorola, manufacturer of the Razr smartphone, and Pitta, manufacturer of face masks, the design duo included the company’s products in their collection.

Models took selfies while some looks included sequin masks.

David Blond said her fashionable intention was to cross borders that go beyond the average price for luggage carriers.

“What we like to do is something that really borders on fantasy and reality,” he said.

“It’s a combination of costume and fashion. There’s really no way to define it because for our customers this is their work wardrobe … It’s not for the average person.”

Models have a sporty look in sparkling, shimmering gold and silver, from strapless mini dresses to embroidered, lavishly decorated pantsuits with the background of a bright white cross.

New York Fashion Week was distracted this season by the Oscars presented today in Hollywood.

The Blonds show was still able to attract her usual share of celebrities like Padma Lakshmi, Lisa Rinna and Amanda Lepore.

The New York Fashion Week lasts until Wednesday. – Reuters