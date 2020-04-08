The bloody man said it was just a nosebleed. According to police, he was just stabbing his father. – News – The Palm Beach Post

The body camera video reveals new details in the story of Jared Noiman, who is accused of murdering his father Jay while he slept in a parking garage in Boca Raton on February 3, 2020.

DELRAY BEACH – It was a typical traffic stop, an SUV that traveled without lights. Except that the driver’s face, arms, and bare feet were splashed with water.

“Are you okay, man?” Delray Beach police asked as body camera video footage that had been received by The Palm Beach Post.

First, Jared Noiman said he had a nosebleed. But that officer and others at the scene didn’t buy it. Then Noiman said he was in battle. Police called paramedics to treat her, then let her go.

The time was about 3.30 on February 3rd. An employee of the Boca Raton seaside parking garage found the body of 59-year-old Jay Noiman.

The next day, Boca Raton police said Jared Noiman told them how he stabbed and strangled his father.

Since then, the 26-year-old, who has had arrests, mental health problems, drug use and violent outbursts, has been in Palm Beach County Jail, charged with first-degree murder and arrested without bail.

He is represented by the Palm Beach County Public Defender’s Office, which does not comment on active cases. The three phone numbers listed for him in several case reports were all cut off.

Jared Noiman’s next hearing is scheduled for May 5th. Prosecutors said on March 12 they were applying for the death penalty.

“I have no friends”

That early morning, Feb. 3, Delray Beach Officer Milton Smith ascended Noiman’s white 2004 Ford Explorer to the northbound lanes on 1200 blocks of South Federal Highway, near Linton Boulevard.

Smith shone through the side window of the flashlight driver. Blood, both dry and wet, covered Noiman’s cheeks and arms. Smith told Noiman that he saw more blood in his pants, ankles, and bare feet. He asked if Noima’s paramedics were needed.

Noiman said no.

“Are you sure you didn’t make the attack or anything?” Smith asked.

Noiman: “No. I just had a nosebleed. Get them all the time.”

He said he was driving and did not have time to treat the bleeding. He said the blood on his ankles was scratched by scratches.

Two more officers arrived. One published an exemplary commentary on Noiman’s blood counts. Smith told his colleague, “I know.”

Noiman told Smith he didn’t have a driver’s license, but an ID card. The inspection revealed that his driver’s license had expired in 2016 and had been a student permit, meaning he was not allowed to drive without an adult.

Smith walked back in his police vehicle and printed a criminal report about driving without permission, and informed Noiman to appear in court.

Without a driver’s license, Smith told Noiman he couldn’t drive. Noiman said he would just retreat to the nearby Office Depot parking lot and go to sleep behind the SUV. The officer said Noiman should call a friend to drive his vehicle for him.

“I don’t have friends,” Noiman said. “I work to live and survive. If you take the car, I have nothing.”

Police became increasingly suspicious of nosebleeds. They had got Noiman out and sat on the sidewalk.

The officer said: “Bleeding is actively in the elbow. So it’s not just nosebleeds.”

He asked, “So what happened? For real.”

Noiman said, “I fought with someone and they hit me. I was beaten.” He said it had happened in Boca Raton.

The officer told Noiman he was calling paramedics.

“I promise that I’m fine,” Noiman said. “I want to go to bed.”

Smith walked back to his police vehicle and called one of the Boca Raton police officers.

“Are you trying to see if you have any batteries recently looking for this guy?” he said. The Boca Raton person said no.

The officer then told Noiman that he had allowed him to park for the night if he would provide more information about the fight.

According to Noiman, the black man wearing hoodies and jeans seen around the neighborhood had fought him near Yamato Road and Dixie Highway and both had thrown punches.

Noiman said the other man did not appear to be injured. He said some of his blood may belong to the attacker.

Officers shone flashlights inside the SUV. It was full of fast food containers, crumpled papers, utensils and other items. T-shirts were hung on hangers. The mattress lay behind. Jay Noiman had told his friends to share his van with his son, sleeping outside on the floor mats while Jared slept inside.

Paramedics arrived. They checked on Jared Noiman and gave him towels to remove the blood. He refused to go to the hospital.

The officer said he would stay in the parking lot and do the paperwork while Noiman parked in his van for the night.

But as soon as the officer left, he and the van were gone.

Stabbed and strangled

At about 7:30 a.m. in the parking garage at One Ocean Plaza, near East Palmetto Park Road and State Road A1A, an employee found Jay Noiman between two parking spaces. There was a broken knife nearby.

Police pulled a garage security camera video. At about 2:40 a.m., it showed the man moving slowly toward the point where Jay Noiman’s body was found, and then escaped 10 minutes later.

Around 6 the same night, the report shows that Boca Raton police pulled Jared over to drive near Atlantic University in Florida with outdated tags. They also got an expired driver’s license hit.

This time they capped Jared.

At the police station, Jared Noiman said he had no relationship with his father and had not seen him in years. He said his father lived with his own mother “in the north” and had no other relatives in Florida. He said the van was his.

From a print fight he had had with his father in January L.A. At the Fitness Center in North Boca Raton, Jared admitted that he and Jay lived in a van and that it was registered with his father. And Jay’s mother was dead.

He wouldn’t say if he had been in a seaside garage in Boca Raton at the time of the murder. But encountering the feelings of a security video before he was killed at a convenience store, he admitted he was there.

Police later say that while the investigation was still in its infancy, they still did not have a sufficiently likely reason to arrest Jared on murder charges.

They took their SUV and took him late at night to Palm Beach County Jail for driving without permission. He arrived at his own identification early on the morning of February 4th.

Later that morning, police went to the Palm Beach County morgue carrying a driver’s license photo. An assistant medical examiner began an autopsy. He wiped the blood from the body’s face. Boca Raton police checked the picture.

Yeah. It was Jay Noiman.

Later that day, Jared Noiman returned to the Boca Raton Police Department.

He said that before the murder in the afternoon during the work phase of the Palmetto Park and Powerline Roads downtown west of Boca Raton, he concluded that he had a way of treating him with Jay Noiman.

He had been quite determined to kill his father.

“No alternative”

When Jay Noiman took his son around 2 p.m., Jared told investigators, he asked to stop at the Publix Super Market. Instead, he walked to another nearby store and bought a knife, gloves, and trash bags, “just in case” he decided to go through with the killing.

Back in the parking garage, Jared told investigators he was waiting for his father to sleep. He put on his gloves and grabbed the garbage bag and knives. He walked barefoot.

He pulled the blankets from his father and stabbed him in the neck repeatedly. Jay tried to fight him. Eventually, Jared said, he moved on to strangle him.

He later tried to fill his father’s body with garbage bags. But there was a light across the street. He pulled the car keys out of his dead father’s pocket and drove away.

It was sometime in the next hour that Delray Beach police pulled him over.

He told Boca Raton investigators that there had never been a guy in the hoodie who messed with him, as he had told Delray Beach police. He did not explicitly say that the blood he had was both his own and his father’s.

After meeting with Delray Beach police, he said he threw his bloody clothes, sheets and gloves in the trash outside the Office Depot. He realized he had no money, so he drove back to the parking garage in Boca Raton to take his father’s wallet. He couldn’t find it, but he grabbed the man’s cell phone.

He said he drove west all the way to State Road 7, where he used the pharmacy toilet to get the rest of the blood from him.

He said he returned to the van where he sat and cried.

He said he slept for several hours before heading east to Glades Road, where he was dragged that night.

He said he went to the police the next day because he needed to confess.

He said he knew wrong about killing his father. But he said he had no choice.

Staff writer Olivia Hitchcock contributed to the story.

EK@pbpost.com

@eliotkpbp

Listen to The Palm Beach Post’s most popular stories today: