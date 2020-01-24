The “Bloody Summer” races of 1919, in which Will Brown was lynched in front of 15,000 whites for rape claims

Before the outbreak of World War I, immersed in white privileges, many European Americans found out soon after the war that times had changed.

Registered men returned home. Government spending on weapons declined and competition for work intensified. For the first time, whites had to compete for jobs with blacks.

Whites directed their anger and disappointment at black neighborhoods that spread terror and fear across the country. In 1919, the summer saw the bloodiest race.

In Omaha on September 25, 1919, 19 years old Agnes Loebeck accused a pack worker of Will Brown of rape, He was arrested and interrogated by police in Douglas County prison the next day. Loebeck identified Brown as her rapist; During the survey, however, Brown indicated that Loebeck had not made a positive identification, which Loebeck later refuted.

Protesters dressed in their Sunday best were flinging bricks through windows and firing rifles into the air during the riot and lynching against Will Brown in 1919, tearing off ladders and hoses from the incoming firefighters. THE WORLD-HERALD

“The notorious crime and political gangster, Tom Dennison’s opposition to the then Omaha Mayor Ed Smith, who was considered a reformer, were well known, Loeback’s friend was a man named Milton Hoffmann who worked for Dennison. The Omaha Bee, which was regarded as a newspaper for Dennison, made the crime report sensational with its insane yellow journalism. “

The claim is that Dennison was behind the turmoil and the lynching

as an attempt to get Smith, or at least make the reformer look so bad

Dennison’s husband could win the next mayoral election.

With that in mind, a lot soon formed that required Brown to be handed over to them. The police refused, the mob then sent fire to the prison. While officers were fighting the flames; The mob stormed in and dragged 40-year-old Brown down. The Mayor of Omaha, Ed Smith, tried to stop the crowd, which had grown to thousands.

The mob turned his anger on the mayor when a boy with him

Mob claimed that he shot him. He was captured and put a noose around his neck

and hanged. “If you have to hang someone, let me be,” the mayor said

said.

He barely escaped death when an officer rammed a vehicle into the traffic light and he was taken to the Ford hospital. He would fight for his life for days before recovering. “You won’t get it. The mob rule will not prevail in Omaha. ” The mayor continued to mumble during his delirium.

Omaha World Herald of September 29, 1919 after the lynching of Will Brown via THE WORLD-HERALD

The evening crowded with crowds around the courthouse

Pages. The crowd wrestled with revolvers, police badges, and caps. she

chased and hit every African American who dared to get close. White

Civilians who attempted to rescue black civilians were subjected to physical strain

Abuse. The police had lost control of the crowd. Police files showed that

More than 1,000 revolvers and shotguns were stolen that night. “

Unlike Smith, Brown fared worse. He was shot hundreds of times and his body was hanging from a light pole. His body was then dragged through the streets of downtown Omaha. Eventually it was burned in front of around 15,000 people. Why Smith, or indeed one of the senior police officers, did not request military assistance or used live ammunition to prevent the mob from advancing during the attack was shown by an indoctrination aimed at not giving up a white person for a black one, however Foul. What is certain is that live ammunition helicopters were flown in to shoot the crowd, or would have been bombed if a black mob had entered the courthouse and prison.

Photograph showing Will Brown’s body after being burned by a white lynch mob. He was killed, maimed and burned.

“A photo of Brown’s smoldering corpse surrounded by smug looking white people became a terribly iconic picture of what became known as.”Red Summer ”from 1919when domestic terrorism from lynching and other racist violence swept across the nation. “

In the morning the city was put under martial law. Were troops

put on the street to prevent another outbreak of violence. The riots were limited

to the courthouse and parts of the city center.

However, its effects have traumatized the black community. Growing helplessness and increasing the death of a white person could be fulfilled at any time.

A mob poured gasoline on destroyed furniture and record books in the Douglas County Courthouse and set them on fire during the 1919 uprising.

LOUIS R. BOSTWICK

In Omaha, Brown’s grave remained unmarked at Potter Field Poverty Cemetery for 90 years, until a The Californian bought a stone for him in 2009.

It was a hundred years after Douglas County

Court race and lynching of Will Brown in September 2019 for playwrights,

Pastors artists, activists, historians and politicians in memory of the

dirty affair in America’s aggressive and shameful treatment of

its black citizens.

Brown, some historians believe, was wrongly accused of attacking the white woman.

Rioters climbed the walls of the courthouse and smashed the windows. On September 28, 1919 there was a popular uprising.

PAT MCANDREWS / THE WELTHERALD

While the story of Brown’s Lynch had faded

Omaha’s memory gained new currency, as domestic and Omaha people remembered

the red summer, the product of white supremacistic activity.

A community remembrance ceremony and prayers were offered crowned with music. ground Lawn was fetched from the courthouse and now rests in a glass along with other soil samples from other lynching sites at the National Monument to Lynch Victims in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Lynch stories, which are difficult to understand due to the terrible events, nevertheless offer us the historical context of the violence and consequences of racism in America.