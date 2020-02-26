[The Bloomberg Marketing campaign Is Now Providing ‘Not a Socialist’ Hats]

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has gotten lots of attention about the earlier calendar year for providing amazingly distinct items, like goods about Adam Schiff that say “pencilneck,” or “Where’s Hunter?” t-shirts, aimed at Joe Biden’s son. Now, Mike Bloomberg’s campaign is getting in on the act.

Team Bloomberg posted a hat with a dig at Sen. Bernie Sanders, Wednesday, that includes a “Not a Socialist” tagline.

Of course, really:

The hat is available to preorder and the product description notes, “Twice as several Us citizens have a good perception of capitalism than socialism. (Pew Research 2019)”

Bloomberg has, of program, produced socialism an concern in the two debates he’s appeared in. Very last 7 days, he swiped at Sanders and mentioned, “The ideal recognised socialist in the state comes about to be a millionaire with 3 houses.”

The cap has, like other Bloomberg makes an attempt at hitting rivals, gained ridicule on social media:

Democrats do not treatment about this — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) February 26, 2020

at any time wanna just die https://t.co/t9K9NQmYLm — Kate Aronoff (@KateAronoff) February 26, 2020

Would not be psyched about this tweet if I had been CAP lol. Continue to keep heading Mike you’re accomplishing incredible sweetie https://t.co/ApaTUkNlst — Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) February 26, 2020