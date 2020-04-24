The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds to fly to the US city to honor important staff

(to start) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HVbuTFdLz-o (/ embed)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) – The Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds are planning a nationwide trip to honor medical and vital personnel during the COVID-19 crisis.

According to the Washington Post, the Pentagon plans to launch a “strong American operation,” which will “capitulate the American capital and some states,” President Donald Trump said.

In Wednesday’s Coronavirus briefing, Trump said, “This is a tribute to them, our heroes. They are the soldiers who fought in those incredible planes and all our soldiers for another culture war. ”

The group will fly together in Washington, Baltimore, New York, Newark, Trenton, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston and Austin, the Washington Post reports.

The Blue Angels will fly their F / A-18 in at least 13 other cities, including Miami, Tampa, Tallahassee and Jacksonville and Florida; Norfolk and Virginia Beach in Virginia; in Detroit, Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, New Orleans, and Kingsville and Corpus Christi in Texas.

The Thunderbirds plan to fly their F-16 Fighting Falcons in San Antonio, Oklahoma City, Phoenix, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Ore, and Seattle, the Post said, citing a list the city has the ability to change. .

The dates for the show, which do not include stunts, have been announced.

The Thunderbirds partnered with Blue Angel towers at the Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida for joint training, according to The Local News, which shows a video of the two flying.

The Thunderbirds recently flew to Las Vegas and Denver to express their gratitude to front-line staff during the epidemic.

The team also needs to pay for the flight because many of their day-to-day shows have been canceled and their team needs to try a few months to get there.