The blurring lines between native ads and editorial

Today everyone wants to pretend that ads are not ads. So-called “native advertising” is one of the most insincere examples.

I recently searched Google for a topic related to marketing software. Here was part of a redesigned search engine results page (SERP) that was displayed:

The Google Ads listing above and the first organic result below were practically identical except for small icons in the upper left corners. (See my tweet at the time for some interesting comments in the replies.) The icons appeared to be the favorites used by the websites listed.

With both Google’s change and native advertising in general, today we’re seeing a blurring of the lines between what I’ll simplify by calling “ads” and “editorial”. Little good results from this – for marketers or consumers.

The beginnings of local advertising

The online advertising world has many problems. Display fraud. Ad blocking. Ad tech middlemen who steal money. Metrics that are unchecked and often incorrect. Banner blindness. Annoying popups. The dumbing down of everything in “content”. Play video and audio automatically. Collection of personal data. Personal tracking. Fraudulent influencers. Unnecessary personalization.

In some of these cases, native advertising was advertised as a solution. According to the Copenhagen-based Native Advertising Institute (NAI), the practice uses “paid advertising where the ad matches the form, feel and function of the content of the media on which it appears”. In other words, it’s an advertorial.

Today, “native advertising” is another example of a clichéd bad practice: Take an existing Marcom tactic like Advertorials, invent a new word for it and claim that a significant change has occurred. (NAI did not respond to a request for comments for this column.) However, this does not mean that practice never has any value.

“Native advertising is a solution to the exhaustion of banner / program advertising and (audience) is surprisingly tolerant,” said Alex Connock, marketing manager at Said Business School at Oxford University. “In Oxford, together with Sian Kevill, I conducted a study at the Reuters Institute of Journalism in which we tested audience tolerance for content branding in the UK, US and Hong Kong.

“We created a series of TV show gaps that were open to brand (or native advertising) integration, and then increased the branding in the shows to test at what point the audience didn’t would see more. We noticed a remarkably high tolerance for branding in content. Well over 80% of people continued to watch a computer show, even if they knew it was funded by an electronics company, and 82% in the UK watched a cosmetic brand funded beauty show. In a factual show about cars, 61% of people in the UK (and 84% of people in Hong Kong) would still see the show, even if an automaker had received the final editorial word about the show. “

Becky Skiles, a partner of Deloitte Digital, told me that native advertising can be effective if it is “carefully curated” and adds value to the consumer, rather than giving “a series of irrelevant, non-targeted clicks” through which people “Lose confidence” both the advertiser and the platform “.

“This is an interesting situation where both the platform and the advertiser have to make sure that they match in terms of their target audience,” she added. “Sharing targeted, useful, functional, and curated content can be a win-win situation.” , But if you get it wrong, it’s a race for a zero-sum game. “

What the US FTC says

Just because native advertising can be effective doesn’t mean it’s always ethical.

“With the advent of digital media and the changing way publishers monetize content, online advertising, known as native advertising or sponsored content, is often no longer covered by news, articles, product reviews, editorials, entertainment and other regular publications differentiated content, has gained in importance, “says a policy statement of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) from 2015.

“In digital media, a publisher or an authorized third party can easily and inexpensively format an ad to match the style and layout of the content, integrating it in a way that was previously unavailable in traditional media. The effect is to mask the signals that consumers have commonly relied on to recognize an advertising or promotional message.

“Regardless of the medium in which an advertising or promotional message is disseminated, there is deception when consumers who act reasonably under the circumstances are misled about their nature or origin and such a misleading impression is likely to affect their decisions or behavior Advertising related to the advertised product or advertising. “

In particular, the policy statement applies to misleading ad formats, such as ads that appear in a message format or whose sources or properties are otherwise misrepresented.

“The FTC’s policies apply proven principles of truth in advertising to modern media,” said Jessica Rich, then director of the Commission’s Consumer Protection Bureau, in a statement at the time. “People who surf the Internet, use social media or watch videos have the right to know whether they see editorial content or an advertisement.

The FTC Guide to Compliant Native Advertising requires that information be provided in a clear and unambiguous language that is as close as possible to the native ad to which it refers, in a font and color that is easy to read, and in a shadow that stands out from the background. In addition, video images must be displayed on the screen long enough for them to be noticed, read and understood. Audio publications must be read with an easy-to-follow cadence and expressed in words that the consumer will understand.

The FTC informed me that the Commission is not commenting on the practices of certain companies or individuals. However, a 2017 employee report told several search engines that they should change their SERPs to comply with the guidelines. In the Google FTC example, the word “ad” or “ads” is much more highlighted, and the ads are separated from the organic results by a box or other background color.

The recent changes to Google Ads appear to violate FTC guidelines because organic and paid results are essentially the same design. Google did not respond to a comment request for this column. However, Google Search Liaison’s Twitter account published a statement two days after my previous tweet.

“We are committed to enhancing the search desktop experience. As part of our efforts, last week we launched a new design that reflects the design we’ve had on mobile devices for many months,” the company said by users on mobile Screens were positively received because they can more quickly see where the information came from and they can see a distinctive bold ad label at the top.

“Web publishers also told us that they liked their brand iconography on the search results page. While the initial tests for desktop were positive, we always take feedback from our users. We’re experimenting with changing the current desktop favicon and will do the same. ” Continue going through the design over time. “

The design history of Google Ads

In 2011, Search Engine Land’s Barry Schwartz found that Google uses purple and yellow designs for the backgrounds of ads to separate them from organic results.

I can only imagine how many non-marketers don’t understand what they’re seeing in the SERPs and accidentally click on ads. And that will harm Google in the long term.

Google defeated the first search engines founded in the 1990s for one simple reason: the company had a superior product. It was the best way to get the results you wanted for the people you were looking for.

Today, Google could lose this awareness in exchange for awareness. If the SERPs confuse users or see too many ads or dislike the company’s data collection practices, other search engines may be used. After all, DuckDuckGo has always positioned itself as an anti-Google that does not do such things.

“As a consumer, it is frustrating for users to do extra work to differentiate between paid and organic search results,” said Eric Schmitt, senior director analyst at Gartner for Marketers. “As a marketer, the extra clicks that this tactic generates have some advantages, but are unlikely to be enough to offset the overall cost and frustration of paying monopolistic search engine advertising.”

News agencies and social media also have native problems

The large social media networks hardly differentiate between editorial and advertising. For example, the only difference between ads and posts in LinkedIn and Twitter feeds is the tiny addition to the word “advertised”.

In the “Inbound Marketing” and “Content Marketing” mad years of 2010, companies were obsessed with User Generated Content (UGC). Basically, UGC encourages users to write free content for your website that you can share on social media or find in Google search results for website clicks.

Many news agencies also adopted the practice – which for the most part was just another form of deceptive domestic advertising. Publications would create a “contributor” section, separate from the official opinion page, and allow almost anyone to instantly upload articles and articles with little or no editorial control. (Editors are expensive.) I think I still have accounts with The Next Web and The Times of Israel.

But as I told Event Industry News in a podcast from Copenhagen last week before a lecture, people will rarely take the time to speak at an event or write material for a website without being paid or others Get benefits.

That is why UGC became little more than advertising through another form of domestic advertising. After all, the author sections are almost exactly the same as the rest of a media company’s website and sometimes have little information. And marketers have used UGC sections to promote customers unethically.

And that happens when the line between advertising and editorial becomes too blurred. Most of the UGC material contributed is intended to promote one or the other and at the same time give it the credibility of “appearing” in this publication. (Note that I have other recommendations for news publications that want to be successful today.)

“Media companies need to be very careful when hosting unsupervised content and think about possible reputational damage,” said Matt Dailey, Havas Media Group’s chief performance officer.

“It may be that a larger number of outlets are trying to play the same card as the technology giants like Google and Facebook, which have managed (at least in the minds of regulators) to take responsibility for the content that appears disconnect Many of their platforms state that they are only the platform and not the owner or endorser of this content. “

Don’t go home

It’s not just that a lot of local advertising is misleading and likely violating FTC guidelines. Quite frankly, I don’t understand why an advertiser wants their ads to be hidden in the media they appear in.

The first rule for advertising is that ads must stand out. They need to be noticed and remembered. If that fails, nothing else is important. I still remember this wonderful BBH advert from 1982.

In a world where everyone wants to optimize everything to be like everyone else, the best results still come from differentiation. But local advertising wants to hide. If you don’t want people to know they see an ad, this is probably not a very good one.

Today, Google personalizes search results for everyone based on factors such as search history, language, and geography. As a result, what I see is not necessarily what others will see. But while I was finishing this column, I checked Google for “marketing software” again and still saw the same kind of design.

Indeed, online advertising has many problems. But if you want to improve the industry, the answer is not to become native. First remove the collection of personal data and instead carry out individual tracking and targeting.

The Promotion Fix is ​​an exclusive biweekly column for The Drum, provided by global Keynote marketing speaker Samuel Scott, former journalist, newspaper editor and marketing director in the high-tech industry. Follow him Twitter, Scott is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.