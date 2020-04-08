The bodies of Kennedy’s 8-year-old family members were found in Chesapeake Bay

ANNAPOLIS, MD. >> Authorities recovered the body of a grandson of former Maryland Lt. Gov. Kathleen Kennedy Townsend today, two days after the boy’s mother’s body was found in the water after a canoe accident.

The 8-year-old Gideon McKean’s body was found in about 25 feet (8 meters) of water more than 2 miles (3 miles) south of his grandmother’s residence in Shady Side, Maryland, where he and his mother launched the boat, according to a news release from the state Natural Resources Police.

Gideon’s mother’s body – 40-year-old Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, was recovered on Monday about 2,000 feet (610 meters) from where the boy’s body was recovered, police said. The search for the missing mother and son lasted five days and included the use of underwater imaging technology.

The search began Thursday after authorities responded to a report of two people on a boat in the Chesapeake Bay that appeared to be overtaken by strong winds.

Maeve McKean’s husband, David, said in a Facebook post Friday that families were self-quarantined in a vacant home owned by his wife’s mother to give children more space than they had in their home in Washington, D.C.

Maeve McKean, a public health and human rights lawyer, has served as executive director of Georgetown University’s Global Health Initiative. The initiative’s website says its work focuses on “the intersection of global health and human rights.” McKean previously served as an associate research professor at City University of New York School of Public Health.

Kennedy Townsend, who served two terms as Maryland’s Deputy Governor, is the eldest daughter of late United States Attorney General and U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, and niece of the late President John F. Kennedy.

“Our maeve dedicated her life to the most vulnerable in society,” Kennedy Townsend said in a statement Friday night, adding that his grandson Gideon was a big “love” big brother who smiled at sports, Riddles, math. and failure.

“My heart breaks, yet we will try to summon the grace of God and what strength we have to honor the hope, energy and passion that Maeve and Gideon set in the world,” Kennedy Townsend said.