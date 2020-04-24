The bodies of two murdered women found in a burning car

Layla Pelaez Sánchez (L) and Serena Angelique Velázquez Ramos (R), two infectious women killed in Puerto Rico (Human Rights Campaign)

The bodies of the two women killed were found in a burning truck in Puerto Rico, prompting activists to warn that they were being hunted.

Layla Pelaez Sánchez, 21, and Serena Angelique Velázquez Ramos, 32, were found dead in Sánchez’s car. Both had been living in New York but had recently returned to Puerto Rico, The New York Times reported.

Their deaths make them the seventh and eighth or least civilian casualties in the United States until this year.

Incidentally, four of the eight victims were killed in Puerto Rico, leading activists to warn of a violent epidemic in the region.

“They’re looking for us,” said Pedro Julio Serrano of the Broad Committee for the Search for Equity, according to NBC News.

Puerto Rico police say they are waiting for DNA results before citing Ramos and Sánchez as victims, but have been identified in the civil rights group.

Police have confirmed that the women were killed but have not yet confirmed the cause of death and are awaiting the outcome of their actions.

The Campaign on Human Rights complained of losing two trans women in Puerto Rico.

The deaths of Sánchez and Ramos have been met with outpourings of sadness and grief from activists from LGBT + organizations and organizations.

In a statement, director of human rights and Human Rights Campaign (HRC) director Tori Cooper said she would cry “along with the likes of Serena and Layla”.

“Serena and Layla, like the rest of us, had families, dreams, hopes – and they didn’t deserve to die,” Cooper said.

“Transgender and gender non-conforming people, especially transgender women, are often victims of transphobia, racism and misogyny.

“People and principles should work together to safeguard our lives. HRC is in agreement with everyone they know and love.”

Ivana Fred of El Comité Amplio para la búsqueda de la Equidad (CABE), a Puerto Rican LGBT + organization, said: “We urge the police to investigate the matter quickly, and to monitor the spread of the serious and malicious crimes of Serena Angelique Velázquez and Layla Pelaez.

Serena and Layla, like all of us, had families, dreams, hopes – and they didn’t deserve to die.

“They killed four trans people in less than two months. First it was Alexa, then Yampi, and now Serena and Layla. That’s enough.

Fred added: “Trans is to be peaceful, fair and free.

The bodies of the women were found when a passenger saw a burning car on a quiet street in Humacao, off the east coast of Puerto Rico. Passengers warned the emergency service.

Captain Teddy Morales, chief of police investigations in Humacao, has refused to recognize the women’s murder as a hate crime.

“I’m just going to say that this is a fraud case right now,” Morales told the New York Times. “We need to know who killed them, why they killed, and what motivated them to say it was a hate crime.”

It is the third and fourth transgender murders in the area so far this year.

Police are still investigating photos posted on TV tomorrow night after they were found dead, which showed the two women sharing their apartment with two unknown men.

The mother was identified when Layla’s grandmother, who had raised her, watched the news. When the burning car was shown, he immediately realized it belonged to his grandson and alerted police.

The murders of Sánchez and Ramos came after two more people were killed in Puerto Rico in February and March.

In February, Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, a hopeless mother, was shot after using a bathroom in a McDonald’s restaurant.

The following month, trans man Yampi Méndez Arocho was killed – and later interrupted by police.

Trans people struggle with countless crimes throughout the world, and black women of color are deeply affected.