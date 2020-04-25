‘The body is coming out the door’: Inside the longhouse to Toronto

TORONTO –

Pictures of Jarring were released this week by Canadian troops rolling into what has become the front line of COVID-19 in Canada: long-term care homes.

But at a Toronto home care home, the only things that support the homeowners and keep family members alive are the few workers who can still go work.

At the Mon Sheong House for the Elderly, no military assistance was requested. Managers have said the process will take a long time and they expect the local hospitals and people to help them.

Only 20 of the 80 regular staff went out to protest the outbreak that had infected almost half of the residents, and the remaining 25 died.

Helen Lee, the great-grandmother, said, “The body was going out the door and there was no one to help.”

“Nursing needs help, they need staff. They need professionals. They cannot do it themselves anymore. “

Lee’s grandmother, Foon Hay Lum, is a former Canadians veteran. Born in 1909, the 111-year-old made it through the war and around the world, and now faces death from COVID-19.

How can my grandmother last? He is 111, ”Lee asked. “How can these people be depressed if you have a 12-hour employee?”

For the short term, there is an expectation that a nearby hospital will provide the staff with the needs.

“We need to have three or four more people,” said Mon Sheong CEO Stephanie Wong. He said staff could have been contacted with a second opinion to say they were helpless.

On Wednesday, Ontario and Quebec called on the government to send troops to help with the crisis in their long-term care homes. The two states are the strongest affected by COVID-19, and hundreds die in single-family care.

Secretary of State Justin Trudeau said Thursday in a meeting with the military would answer requests from long-term care homes.

“Our women and men in dress will enhance the strength and stamina they always teach,” Trudeau said.

“But this is not a long-term solution. In Canada, we should not have military guards on the elderly.”

The government has only received eight applications now translated into military design, three of which are associated with long-term care facilities.

The goal is for members of the Armed Forces to work with the staff, not replace them, at the homes they serve. But they only provide support in response to requests, which leave many residents in the home without a valid application.

As long-term care homes are becoming increasingly hot on COVID-19, it has taken into account staffing – and the level of care available to residents.

Dr. Tim Lee’s parents both agreed. His father’s last days were in his foster home, saying he was incompetent.

“There is no staff around to ask for anything,” he told CTV News. “I will call the staff and ask with them to get its water thermos.”

Lee said his father “could get out of bed,” and couldn’t get into the bathroom.

Shortly before his death, he fell to his son through the third door.

Lee, standing outside the daycare, spoke with him on the phone.

“I saw you,” he told CTV News. “I said, ‘Yes, Father, I see you too. I love you, Father. ‘I just want him to know that. “

Lee’s mother is still alive, but – like so much at home – his health is gone.

“We pride ourselves on being successful, smart, intelligent,” Helen Lee said. “This will be an incredible time of our history if we can’t change this.”

.