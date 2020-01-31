The body of a human who was washed ashore in 1967 was identified by DNA testing

A body that was washed ashore on the Terschelling coast in 1967 was identified by the police in The Hague using DNA tests.

It turned out that the unknown was 22-year-old Kees van Rijn from Katwijk, who was part of the crew of KW37 Orion that sank off the coast of the Wadden Sea in October 1967.

Another member of KW37 Orion, 26-year-old Arie van de Plas, was identified using this technique in 2018. Of the six-man crew, only Captain Jan Nijgh has not yet been found.

Project

The cases are part of a project to identify seafarers and fishermen lost at sea. The Hague case team, the Missing LBVP and the Dutch forensic institute NFI are working together. So far, the DNA of 150 people whose relatives have never returned from the sea has been included in a DNA database.

DNA samples were taken from all unknown bodies that were washed ashore until 1920. Older cases may never be resolved, according to the LBVP, because the DNA is needed by first-degree relatives such as parents, siblings, and children.

Relatives of Van Rijn, who was buried on site, decided to provide DNA to the police when they learned of a previous case in which Andries Penning was identified by DNA after 66 years.

Penning was the captain of the Westland, who had traveled from Germany to England on the night of the 1953 storm. Penning was also washed up on the banks of Terschelling.

