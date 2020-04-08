The bodyguard of Michael Jackson, how it really is to protect the stars

Simon Newton talks about being a celebrity bodyguard (Photo: Simon Newton, Getty)

Celebrities spend a fortune on employment security to protect themselves and their expensive luxury properties.

Caitlyn Jenner recently revealed that her 22-year-old daughter Kylie Jenner spends about $ 100,000 a month to protect her Hidden Hills property and tracks her every move when she is at parties.

For many, this is a staggering amount, but can you really value your security?

One man who knows all about this is Simon Newton, a former bodyguard for stars such as Michael Jackson, Kendall Jenner, Rita Ora and Bella Hadid. Now he is an aspiring actor who appears in the movies alongside Matt Damon and plays the double role of Dave Bautista.

But he spent many years protecting the rich and famous, and now he is the owner of a private security company Askira Secure based in London.

Is it all as glamorous as it looks in Whitney Houston and The Bodyguard by Kevin Costner?

Simon began his military career, but his career has taken an interesting turn (photo: Simon Newton)

“They probably think you live the life of a celebrity and I assure you that they don’t,” said Simon Metro.co.uk.

Then he explained: “When you go out, you get food, accommodation and stuff. Everything is paid, but you work all the time. You must wake up before you wake up.

“You don’t go to sleep until they go to sleep, and depending on what happens the next day, you may have to go out and take a look at places and call people. This is the biggest misunderstanding. People don’t realize how many hours we spend and you can often do 16 or 17 hours a day and you don’t have a day off. ”

Boy, sounds tiring.

Simon added: “Bodyguard”: “This is not a bad thing … it is quite accurate. But of course they don’t show you how long you’ve been there.

Simon protected Kendall Jenner during London Fashion Week (Photo: GC Images)

“But if you notice that he is always with her and even stays in her house, I think in this movie. This can be the case, all tasks are configured differently. But it can be. You can spend a lot of time with people more than your girlfriend, wife, husband, so you need to make sure you do the right thing. ”

The main reason that some celebrities rent protection around the clock is because they are subjected to persecutors.

“This is very evident in the movies that revolve around people’s homes,” Simon revealed.

“I keep sending gifts to people. Sometimes they are very nice, but they scare a person because they see him everywhere.

“They appear and it starts to be a bit strange, sometimes you even wonder how they knew (celebrity (she was there.

Simon says that being a celebrity bodyguard is not as glamorous as it may seem (Photo: Getty Images)

“They are not a particular threat, but they should not do that. There is, of course, the other extreme where they send death threats or things through your door to set your house on fire. It all depends. ‘

Simon had an interesting trip to the world of security.

Earlier he was a member of the British Army and was stationed in Iraq during the 2003 war. After helping private security companies that were rebuilding and protecting employees, Simon received a lifetime offer … to protect the world’s greatest star, Michael Jackson.

Simon admits: “Sometimes I think about this and some of my client lists and I think why me? Because there are many good bodyguards there.

“I had a month off and they told me,” Do you want to work in London next week? “And I thought: well, I’ve never worked in London before and at some stage I want to. ”

While he was protecting the dead singer Thriller, Simon worked, among others, at the World Music Awards and took Michael’s children to a concert at the West End in London.

Life is weirder than fiction, they say.

Speaking of fiction, Simon knows this too, because after a year ago he gave up his life as a bodyguard.

If you’ve seen the action packed Final Score movie with Dave Bautista, you may not have realized that Simon doubled as an Avengers actor with Pierce Brosnan.

More: Michael Jackson



He also starred in 2010 in the Green Zone with Matt Damon and mentions that he had a friendly lunch with a Hollywood star on set, and also performed in Sherlock Holmes in 2011: Dark Shadows with Robert Downey Jr and Jude Law.

From the army to protecting Michael Jackson, and now being on the other side of the camera as an actor, Simon proved that celebrity protection can go a long way.

Do you have a history of show business?

If you have a celebrity story, video or photo, please contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by sending us an email to celebtips@metro.co.uk by calling 020 3615 2145 or visiting our Submit Stuff page – I love to hear from you.