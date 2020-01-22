The Boeing aircraft manufacturer temporarily stops producing 737 Max aircraft

The Boeing 737 Max is now on hold.

The assembly line in Renton, Washington temporarily suspended the construction of Boeing’s bestselling aircraft, the company confirmed late Monday.

Boeing announced that it would suspend production for an indefinite period in December, but had not previously announced an exact day for the shutdown.

Boeing will not leave or lay off workers because of the closure, but the pain will spread throughout its supply chain and could affect American economic growth. The shutdown will make it harder for Boeing to resume production and recover from the crisis once the plane is finally allowed to fly again

In a statement by the Federal Aviation Administration, the administration said that safety is a top priority and that “a thorough, deliberate process is used to verify that all proposed changes to the Boeing 737 MAX meet the highest certification standards.”

A Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is on the assembly line at Boeing’s 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington. (AP)

It added that it will continue to work with other security regulators “to review Boeing’s work as the company performs the required security assessments and addresses any issues that arise during the tests.”

The FAA has not set a time frame for completing its work.

The 737 Max has been hit on the ground since March after two fatal accidents that killed all 346 people on board. Although Boeing was unable to deliver the 737 Max aircraft to customers, the company continued to build the jets, albeit at a slightly reduced speed of 42 a month. Around 400 completed jets are now parked in Washington and Texas, waiting to be delivered to airlines around the world.

However, Boeing does not receive the most money from selling the jets until they are delivered, and it could not continue to bear the cost of building these jets indefinitely without being able to deliver them.

The company hoped the plane would fly again before the end of 2019. In December, Stephen Dickson, administrator of the FAA, did not announce the approval until 2020. Decommissioning plans were announced a week later.

Boeing 747 tails (Getty) (Getty)

Boeing would not publish staff for people who had worked on the plane. The company said employees are assigned other tasks during the shutdown. There are a number of reasons for this.

First, Boeing would have to pay them for 60 days after federal employment law. With Boeing still hoping to resume work on the plane soon, the cost savings in layoffs would likely be limited.

And since unemployment in the Seattle metropolitan region is 2.9 percent – lower than the national unemployment rate, which is at a 50-year low – Boeing cannot risk losing the labor it needs once production resumes.

In a email to Boeing employees a week ago, new CEO Dave Calhoun said the company would “continue to take steps to maintain our supply chain and workforce expertise so we can resume production.”

Illustration of the current Boeing 747 (Getty) (Getty)

But Boeing’s largest supplier, Spirit AeroSystems, which manufactures the fuselage and other parts for the Max, announced on January 10 that it would lay off 2,800 employees in Wichita, Kansas. Spirit shutdown will likely take longer than Boeing’s, as 52 fuselage models have continued to be manufactured per month since March. This is more than the pace at which Boeing built more slowly. Boeing has about 100 finished hulls waiting for production to resume.

Other Boeing suppliers have also fired employees without public announcement. According to the rating agency Moody’s, at least seven other Boeing suppliers generated 10 percent or more of their sales with the 737 Max program Junk bond status has been downgraded.

The communities where suppliers have factories will also feel the effects of the shutdown. On Friday, Moody’s announced that due to Spirit’s layoffs, a downgrade of the city of Wichita and the county is being considered.

The closure could also harm the US economy. Numerous estimates assume that the shutdown could weaken the United States’ gross domestic product by as much as half a percentage point in the first quarter, a key measure of US economic health.