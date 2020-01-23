The BOJ is to advance research into digital currencies in order to enable its own expenditure

The Bank of Japan has set itself the goal of driving forward research into digital currencies in collaboration with foreign central banks in the face of the rapid change in financial technologies.

The Japanese central bank will study and analyze related technologies and the effects of digital currencies on the economy, while examining the possibility of issuing its own digital currency in the future.

The increasing use of digital currencies will enable inexpensive and fast international transfers and payments.

In the meantime, thorough measures to protect personal data are needed because it is easier to track cash flows with digital currencies.

The BOJ, five other central banks and the Bank for International Settlements announced on Tuesday that they had set up a group to share experiences and assess potential cases for the central bank’s use of digital currencies in their home countries.

The group plans to produce a report by the end of the year. The central banks involved are not planning a common digital currency. Each bank decides whether or not to issue its own currency.

“We currently have no specific plan for issuing a digital currency,” said a BOJ official.

However, the BOJ will fund research to prepare for the need to issue a digital currency.

The decision of central banks to promote joint research into digital currencies conceals caution about the Libra cryptocurrency planned by Facebook Inc.

If digital currencies issued by private companies are used extensively around the world, anti-money laundering measures can stall and the effects of central bank monetary policy can be weakened.

New technologies also need to be explored, such as the blockchains that serve as a platform for digital currencies.

The joint research is also said to compete with China. The Chinese central bank has already announced plans to issue a digital currency that it may want to promote as a key international currency.

