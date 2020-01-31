The “Bojack Horseman” finale is here and the fans are crying

The final episodes of Netflix’s beloved BoJack Horsman are here and it’s a sad, sad day for fans of the cartoon comedy.

The second season of season 6 hit Netflix today, giving fans the final taste of the beloved cartoon they have been waiting for since the release of the first half of the season in October 2019.

BoJack Horseman premiered in 2014 and has won the hearts of Netflix users for six years, but like all good things, it must end.

The last six episodes have only been on view for a few hours, but fans are already sharing their thoughts (and tears) on Twitter.

I’m going into the last season of Bojack and I’m sad to be even sadder when this season ends. pic.twitter.com/gWA1vRPiBB

– #HIVESZN BLAZERS ???? 21-27 (@ _Duckworth_4) January 31, 2020

if you’re not ready for Bojack Horseman’s last season pic.twitter.com/63pgFAzxHV

– ??????????????????????????. ???? (@goddamnnatalie) January 31, 2020

A lot of fans have bet that they can’t survive the last few episodes without bubbling on the floor, and frankly, I’m not blaming them.

#NowWatching: BOJACK HORSEMAN – Season 6: Part II

I bet you $ 10, I can’t end this last season without shedding a tear.pic.twitter.com/3xL62zpSSn

– Justin Caunan (@ JustinRC16) January 31, 2020

So many damn feelings. How dare this horse make me feel real?

Beginning of the second part of the last season of Bojack Horseman pic.twitter.com/1WuExZvLxI

– (〃 〃 ▽ ＾ 〃) (@cottagefemme) January 31, 2020

It’s just an emotional time for everyone, especially for the American emo community.

last season of Bojack releases and MCR tickets go on sale the same day, damn not text

– Cy (2020) (@sorry) January 31, 2020

Some were so afraid of how emotional these last episodes will be that they were no longer happy for them.

I’m not even looking forward to the last season of Bojack. I’m just scared and ready to be broken

– Bradley Lengden (@ BradLengden9), January 31, 2020

Frankly, with the recent episodes of The Good Place and BoJack Horseman, both coming to the platform today, Netflix users are spoiled for choice today.

good place:

Hey, we actually have an expanded special for the last episode

Bojack:

hey the second half of the final season is out

My school really wants me to learn. Brothers.

– Asriel (@endmymeow), January 31, 2020

The last episode of the good place and the last season of Bojack fall at the same time and now I have to decide if I want to see the good place first because it is an episode and then it will be over or Bojack first because I need no doubt I ended up doing something happy

– after the flood (@apresledeluge) January 31, 2020

If you’re friends with a Bojack Horseman fan, you may want to drop in on them this weekend, as it is sure to be an emotional affair.

I bet you didn’t think you were so emotionally attached to a damn horse when you started seeing Bojack Horseman in 2014. But now we are six years later and I think I should have stocked up with a large supply of fabrics.

Image:

Netflix / Bojack tab

