If the United States really wants to ride a bike, they have to go to Paris.

Biking is a great way to get around cities: it reduces CO2 emissions, keeps people fit and reduces traffic congestion. It is therefore not surprising that cycling flows into the platforms of several democratic hopes. While removing cars from large parts of cities in Europe has gained more foothold than in the United States, some American cities – especially San Francisco – are starting to experiment with it. And bike share programs are becoming increasingly popular among Americans.

A new article by Patrick Sisson in Curbed deals with a large cosmopolitan city, the cycling of which is a fascinating phenomenon in itself, and at the same time provides a template for how other cities could implement something similar. This city is Paris – and her mayor Anne Hidalgo has fundamentally changed the way the city handles bicycles.

Broadly, these policy changes, which include clearing certain areas and increasing the number of bike paths, apply not only to Paris residents and visitors. As Sisson puts it:

Hidalgo’s efforts have also given an example that US cities should follow: Think big and don’t be afraid to talk about climate change and transportation.

Your plans have reached the Parisians. More and more people commute to work by bike, and the clean air has warmed the hearts of many of the city’s residents.

One of the reasons Sisson cited the success of the plan is that the plan was implemented on a city-wide basis, and not just piecemeal. Can a similar plan click in American cities? Given the increase in bike lanes across the country, it’s not difficult to see an equivalent to Hidalgo’s Plan Velo, which starts with people on this side of the Atlantic.

