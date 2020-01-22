The Bold Type has a not so minor problem with Tiny Jane

Katie StevensPhoto: Pantazidis Panagiotis (ABC) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

Among the many virtues of The Bold Type, it has always been one of the most essential to deal with the most complicated aspects of youth in the 21st century. The same applies to the talent to approach these ideas with clarity and approximation. It is both purposeful and well-founded, subtle and uncomplicated, a didactic effort that is tailored to a specific audience, and a work that is fun and bubbly for the audience. A by-product of these high and admirable goals is that there is little room for error. The missteps stand out like a typo on the cover of the September issue.

B

Created by

Sarah Watson; current show runner Wendy Straker Hauser

With

Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Melora Hardin, Sam Page, Matt Ward and Stephen Conrad Moore

debuts

Thursday, January 23 at 9 p.m. in free form

format

One-hour comedic drama; Three episodes were considered for review

This is the case with season four of the show, in which the three episodes made available to critics maintain all of these strengths and a few others, but also retain some of their weaknesses. As always with this gripping Freeform series, the advantages far outweigh the disadvantages. While the show has not yet surpassed the first season of “Carry The Weight”, these three episodes are dedicated to the current state of the print and digital media as well as a woman’s experience with marathon while trans, thoughtfully and energetically. But what was a wrinkle in seasons 1 and 2 and a significant misstep in season 3 has become a big problem – as Scarlet’s women are pushed into the digital landscape this season, we’ll drop the cover parable and instead, compare it to a loud, colorful autoplay video yelling at you from the middle of the page. The problem is Tiny Jane (Katie Stevens), and if there is no course correction – or at least an attempt by the series to address Jane’s biggest shortcomings as openly as other topics – it threatens to dispel the problems in this series, pleasantly and occasionally essential magic.

However, there is reason to hope. It’s not like course correction isn’t possible – the show does a lot of it in season four. After a brief and entertaining look back, the action starts exactly where the third season ended. Jane, Kat (Aisha Dee) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) enter the Scarlet offices, fresh from the triumph of wrapping a groundbreaking issue of the magazine, and are greeted when desks are removed from a move and a pack of stunned employees with Superboss Jacqueline Carlyle (the great Melora Hardin) nowhere to be seen. (Especially worried: Jacqueline’s assistant Andrew, played by Adam Capriolo, who is experiencing a well-deserved increase in his presence in the series this year.) To say too much means to spoil the solid cliffhanger of last season, but to rest: neither Jacqueline nor Hardin are going there somewhere.

It will come as no surprise to anyone that Kat, Sutton and Tiny Jane take an everyday stance with regard to both Jacqueline and the magazine – a special highlight arises when some of their concerned employees stare at them when they emerge from a fashion closet confab and said they only let the trio sneak away because it would surely lead to a game plan. (Didn’t.) That “we need to save the energy of the family farm” makes the premiere the strongest of these three episodes, though there aren’t any weak ones – and the same can be said of the three women who do this one central friendship that is vital to the success of the show.

So it’s worth noting that the Tiny Jane problem is by no means a Katie Stevens problem. All three heroines in the series benefit from the fact that a capable and sensitive actor brings them to life. Steven is no exception. In fact, she seems to have Jane better under control than the authors. (More on that shortly.) Dee’s relaxed, emotional performance anchors some storylines that might otherwise turn into an honest and real place in the area of ​​self-congratulations – the third episode, “Marathon,” is one of her best episodes of the series. And Fahy, who gives one of the most charming and underrated TV performances, continues to define the series’ bubbly, occasionally blatant comic series with exquisite timing and a special inclination for punchlines that only hurt a little. At the moment, these three have lost this friendship. It is absolutely credible, even if the circumstances completely leave reality. (See: clothes, apartments, behavior in the office, the list goes on. But hey, they’re taking fewer taxis now.)

As for the rest of the cast, even the best of them (without Hardin) are largely left out, especially Matt Ward’s Alex, who had the worst subplot of the last season and is largely limited to stupid assumptions about a gay employee in these three episodes close . Sam Page and Stephen Conrad Moore can handle everything they are given, although it is usually not much. But this is a show about these three women, their magical boss and a lot of great clothes. Your employees, love interests and stories / causes / projects of the week will always be in second place.

That’s what makes the Tiny Jane problem such a problem – if something goes wrong in this friendship, the whole show suffers. Jane has always been a bit tricky – the show’s tendency to require her to turn personal issues into Capital S stories means that she has more than just a fair proportion of very special scenes, and the bad part Has a habit of forgetting what lessons she has already learned in a way that feels like a mistake by the writer, not a character flaw. But last year Jane started to take on a patina of white feminist nonsense, and while The Bold Type occasionally held her to account (mostly due to poor Kat, who spends a lot of time raising her friend), this is also very quickly the case Fall forgive her – and in return, yourself. That unsettling thread becomes a big old knot in “Marathon” and Stevens plays it perfectly – but it’s less clear whether the show realizes what it’s playing or not. It starts with Kat saying Jane gently but firmly that she uses an offensive term and Jane hears it, but from then on everything gets worse, leading to a “woke-off” that could be interesting if that Show would not be So you invested everything in tapping on both sides before tapping on the back.

It is possible that outside of these three episodes, Jane’s very troubling defensive series will be queried in more detail, which makes “Marathon” and part of the previous season appear in a completely different light. But as it looks now, Tiny Jane’s story arc is a garishly acidic note in an otherwise impossible confection: a heart-on-the-sleeve affair that is also a shiny, dizzying comic drama at work. There may be an odd problem, but we’re still ready to renew our subscription.