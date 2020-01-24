The Bold Type returns with an extended, dramatic season

Cancel your weekend plans: The brand new season of The Bold Type is now officially on Stan.

Fabulous and wild BFFs Kat, Jane and Sutton return to our screens, with one big difference … this season we are faced with 18 episodes! This is twice as long as in previous seasons !! Thank you, pouring gods.

For the uninitiated, the show follows three ambitious best friends who navigate the world of women’s media in a post-MeToo climate and work for the renowned Scarlet magazine.

Inspired by true events, The Bold Type is an absolute must-watch series that brings fashion, friendship and feminism together in the glamorous setting of New York City.

To prepare for the brand new season, we recommend a solid chase in seasons 1 to 3 to have maximum fun. However, if you have little time and want to jump right into the new action, here are some updates where we last stopped …

What’s up with jane

Ambitious young writer Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens) reached a career peak last season when she won an award for journalism with an insightful profile by scarlet editor Jacqueline Carlyle (Melora Hardin).

She also officially did it with love Ryan “Pinstripe” Decker (Dan Jeannotte), and the two were super loved and adorable … until Ryan revealed that he had been drunk with someone else on a book tour. Not cool.

Jane has a lot to think about this season (Panagiotis Pantazidis / Freeform / U)

What’s up with Kat?

Kat Edison (Aisha Dee), a social media expert who has since become a political candidate, is recovering not only from a loss of city council, but also from the guilt of leading her campaign manager Tia (Alexis Floyd), who has never had a relationship a woman had fallen hard.

Despite her political dynamism, Kat decided to keep her job at Scarlet in order to continue working for the things that matter to her.

On the personal side, her ex-girlfriend and first love Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) is back in the picture when Kat continues to question her sexuality.

Kat continues to strive for social justice (Jonathan Wenk / Freeform / Universal)

What’s up with Sutton?

Fashion assistant Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) dreams of becoming a designer, but like many of us, is in a world of confusion when it comes to making a big career move.

Despite her successful student fashion show, she decided to keep her job in the magazine, but is it in her best interest?

While Sutton is considering whether to become a fashion influencer, she also hesitates about deciding to encourage her friend Richard (Sam Page) to move to San Francisco for business.

There have been engagement rumors for this couple, but we need to watch the new season to find out if he actually poses the question.

Will they or won’t they? The relationship between Sutton and Richard takes a turn. (Jonathan Wenk / Freeform / Universal)

What’s wrong with Scarlet?

The scarlet magazine is a very independent character on the show, since in a few years it has undergone a transition from the stupid fashion magazine to the awakening digital platform.

A wild season three cliffhanger left the future of the magazine and the fate of its employees in the air. After publishing a groundbreaking edition that exposed questionable fashion practices, the girls found Scarlet’s office in transition and their editor-in-chief was nowhere to be found.

In the fourth season trailer, Jacqueline, aka “the best boss ever”, reveals that Jane has been released from the magazine, and like the main characters, we’re not sure if our hearts can tolerate this seismic shift ,

This big shock means that things will definitely change about Scarlet, and we really want to find out how.

What will she do next when Jacqueline is no longer at Scarlet? (Panagiotis pantazidis / freeform / U)

