The Bolton bomb threatens to blow up Trump’s defense

Again, the false gods of the punditry have abandoned us. We were told that former national security adviser John Bolton is a team player and too loyal to the Republican Party – and socially and economically dependent on his good grace – to throw a grenade into the White House of Trump, where he was until recently had a prestigious seat near the center of almost everything.

Yet he seems to have done exactly that with his soon to be released memoirs – teasingly called The Room Where it Happened (borrowed from the musical Hamilton) – and turned an important part of the president’s deposition into a smoking crater.

In part of the manuscript for his book, first reported by the New York Times Sunday, Bolton confirms that US President Donald Trump told him directly that he wanted to freeze military aid to Ukraine until Ukrainian government officials “helped investigate democrats,” including the Bidens. “

That is the proverbial smoking gun, the “quid pro quo” that Trump has insisted does not exist.

Bolton bluntly confirms what is essentially the essence of the case against the president: that Trump used the power of his office to withhold vital military aid – aid led by Congress – from a desperate ally, and intended to withhold aid until the Ukrainian president gave him a personal political favor that would help Trump’s re-election.

VIEW: Democratic Rep. Val Demings about John Bolton called the printing campaign on Ukraine a "drug deal"

Democratic Rep. Val Demings argues that former national security adviser John Bolton has to testify to explain why he called the pressure campaign for withholding help from Ukraine “a drug deal.” 1:44

Equally important – perhaps more important in a strategic sense – Bolton makes the strongest argument as to why senators should summon him to testify in the process currently under way in the Senate.

Even the friends of the president at Fox News seem to see the threat looming on their horizon. The Monday morning briefing for the White House about Fox & Friends contained a terrible advice to the president that Bolton’s news would hit the Trump defense train off the intended course (quick trial, faster acquittal) and pass a slower, unpredictable and unpleasant shunt siding.

“Devastating timing,” Fox host Brian Kilmeade tormented and added unusually frankly, “because this thing was on the right track to close Friday without witnesses.” Apparently Fox always understood that fast path as the plan.

Anyone who has followed the story even marginally knows that the Senate of the Republican majority would almost certainly acquit the president and not remove him. While some Republican senators doubted somewhat on Monday, others downplayed the news and questioned its authenticity.

But anyone who goes along can also see how important it is for the Trump government that the whole story of what happened to Ukraine doesn’t come true. The White House has ignored summonses for witnesses and documents from the Democratic majority in the House and it supports the rules of the Republican majority that can prevent all witnesses in the Senate trial.

One might think that a president who is genuinely innocent of the accusations against him would approve the invitations to his White House staff and advisers to testify in oath in his defense. But Trump has only sent regrets.

I have never told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens. In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book. That said, the …

But now it’s getting sticky: now that the public has some idea of ​​what Bolton would say, it might be much harder for Republican senators – especially those in rocking states – to go with Trump and vote against witnesses than he is for them to vote for acquittal.

Bolton bona fide

He is a credible witness.

Bolton is known and feared – even by some Republicans – for his hardline conservative interventionist views on US foreign policy. When President George W. Bush appointed him ambassador to the United Nations, he could not have Bolton confirmed by the Republican majority in the Senate.

He is a hawk who has argued for regime change in North Korea and Iran. Even after a bitter departure from the White House, he welcomed Trump’s drone attack against Iranian General Qassem Soleimani earlier this month.

All this makes Bolton a straight-shooting favorite for a certain kind of Republican – a Trump Republican. His good faith with them now causes some hard swallowing.

Senator Lindsey Graham, for example, usually in lockstep with the president, did not follow the president’s leadership when he said he never had the conversation Bolton describes. Graham says he wants to see the Bolton manuscript.

Same with some of the softer types. Senator Susan Collins of Maine said the Bolton news reports “reinforce the witness case and led to a number of conversations between my colleagues.”

Collins constantly teases that she is bothered by the president’s behavior, policies, agreements, etc. – just before she agrees with him. And maybe this time will go just like any other time. But again, maybe not.

Senator Mitt Romney said he wanted Bolton to testify and was convinced that other Republicans would do the same. “It is important that we can hear from John Bolton that we can pass an impartial judgment,” he said.

VIEW: Senator Mitt Romney, a republican, says he finds it important to hear from John Bolton

Senator Mitt Romney, a republican, says he finds it important to hear from John Bolton after details of the manuscript of the former national security adviser have appeared in the press. 00:26

It is far from obvious that enough Republicans would vote to have witnesses (only four would have to choose Democrats to reach a simple majority in the Senate – 51).

But the underlying question is of course: where does it end?

If Bolton testifies, why not Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is involved in the testimony of others.

Or Rudy Giuiliani, the former mayor of New York and the personal lawyer of the president who others have identified as central to the plan.

Whether Mick Mulvaney, the Chief of Staff of the White House who publicly admitted that Ukraine led to investigate a fake election mediation theory 2016 was the consideration for US military assistance.

Seeing this coming will provoke a predictable bald response from the White House.

The defense will try to call its own witnesses. Among them, the whistleblower whose complaint revealed the quid pro quo arrangement of Ukraine. And of course Joe and Hunter Biden, who wanted to involve the president in Ukrainian corruption since the former vice president announced his campaign to challenge Trump to the White House.

If it is going to be a hot mess, the White House strategy is going, let’s make it two-fold: a hot mess for everyone.

They have gone from demanding witnesses to saying that no witnesses are needed, from making an accusation is a hyper-partisan act to saying that it is about restoring the office of president. In the 21 years since Bill Clinton’s accusation, many of those involved – on either side of the aisle – have changed their tune quite a bit this time. 06:06