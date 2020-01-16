The bomb cyclone whips the northwest with violent winds as it moves inland

January 16 (UPI) – A violent storm that swept northwest from the Pacific on Wednesday will continue to bring a dose of heavy snow and rain to the U.S. Pacific coast.

The storm system intensified early enough early Wednesday morning to qualify as a bomb cyclone, as central air pressure dropped 0.44 inches of mercury within 12 hours. For a storm to meet the bomb-cyclone criteria, air pressure must drop by at least 0.71 inches (24 millibars) within 24 hours.

The National Weather Service in Seattle said the winds were approaching hurricane strength (74 miles an hour or more) on Destruction Island late Wednesday when the winds hit 72 miles an hour. The island is about 3 miles off the Washington coast.

Much of Washington is facing a new round of snow, including some coastal areas, as the storm hits the interior before the week ends.

Up to an inch of snow fell in the Seattle area on Wednesday afternoon. Portland, Oregon received a mix of snow, sleet and rain from the storm with little or no clustering.

Up to a few centimeters of snow is available for The Dalles, Ore. And Spokane, Wash. Forecast by Thursday evening. Crossing the passes in the Washington Cascades will be a challenge. Up to a meter of snow is expected to accumulate.

The largest amount of snow will be concentrated in the Oregon Cascades, the northern Sierra Nevada and the Coast Ranges from southwest Oregon to northwest California. These areas are expected to receive 1 to 2 feet of snow from the storm with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 30 inches above the highlands.

The freezing level drops so much with sufficient moisture that heavy snow falls over the Siskiyou Summit along Interstate 5 in southern Oregon and the Donner Pass along I-80 in California. AccuWeather meteorologists urge drivers to prepare for slow and dangerous winter driving conditions.

Snow is also expected to fall further south over California, including areas where snow only occurs a few times per winter.

“The storm will drop a bit on the crest peaks north and east of San Francisco,” said AccuWeather chief meteorologist Dan Kottlowski. “A few flakes can appear at the start of the rain, but most of the small snow accumulation is likely at the end of the storm, as the colder air moves late Thursday and Thursday nights.”

In the meantime, a few centimeters of snow are also available for the mountains in Southern California north and east of Los Angeles and east of San Diego. Drivers who venture over the Tejon Pass, the so-called Grapevine, have to expect a few centimeters of snow, as there may be delays and possibly traffic stoppages from Thursday to Thursday.

As snow falls over the mountains, the wet weather caused by the storm is likely to be beneficial overall.

“This will be a drenched storm and has the potential to bring the most rain from a single storm to San Francisco this season,” said Kottlowski.

From July 1, 2019 to January 16, 2020, the rainfall at 5.35 inches compared to a normal value of 9.54 inches was about 60 percent of the average.

“The first 15 days in January alone usually bring 2 inches of rain to San Francisco, and before this storm there were only a little over 0.25 inches this month,” said Kottlowski.

The rain should help soak the brush and floor in the region with minimal risk of mudslides, even if the rain is heavy enough to cause urban flooding. Good travel conditions and delays are a matter of course for every storm that affects the region.

During the morning rush hour on Thursday, the San Francisco area was hit by heavy rains.

Soaking rain is also predicted for the lower elevations and coastal areas of Los Angeles and San Diego, with an average of 0.50 to 1 inch of rain and higher local amounts.

The violent storm will also create gusty winds that can slow down the journey and cause other problems along the Pacific coast.

“It looks like most of the strong winds from the west and southwest are blowing on the front of the storm by Thursday,” said Kottlowski.

Gusts through the passes and over the crests can reach an average of 40 to 50 miles per hour in Central and Southern California by Thursday evening. Gusts along the coast of Northern and Central California are typically 30 to 40 miles per hour with a period of rough seas, large waves and low coastal flooding into the late Thursday night.

After the storm until Thursday evening, another storm is expected to break into the northwest this weekend. With less cold air, however, Seattle is likely to have little or no snow. Snow and winter delays would still be a problem for the large passes in the Cascades. Storm precipitation this weekend is likely to remain north of Donnerpass and may not be significant around Siskiyou Summit.