The Bombay Bicycle Club suggests they are playing against Glastonbury this summer

After appearing on Radio 1 ‘Live Lounge with Clara Amfo from’ Everything Else Has Gone Wrong ‘, the title track of their latest album, the group responded to a message from a fan suggesting that they would be returning to Worthy Farm for a fifth of the time ,

When a fan asked, “Glastonbury, please, any comments?” The band said that they were “working on it”.

Glastonbury 2020 will take place June 24-28, with Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney already announced as headliners. Diana Ross will fill the Sunday Legends slot.

Bombay Bicycle Club, 2019. CREDIT: Press

The annual event offers unsigned artists from the UK and Ireland the opportunity to apply for a spot on one of the festival’s main stages.

The free competition winners will receive a £ 5,000 talent promotion award from the PRS Foundation to take their songwriting and performance to the next level. The runner-up will receive a prize of £ 2,500.

Acts of all genres can participate in the 2020 competition from Monday (January 27th) at 9:00 a.m. to February 3rd at 5:00 p.m. on the official Glastonbury website.